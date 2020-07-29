See Pics
Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 2, Makes Funny Faces In Pink Swimsuit: ‘Mommy’s Little Lady’

Khloe Kardashian shared the sweetest summer snapshots of her two-year-old daughter True standing on an outside staircase and being cheeky for the camera with smiles and food.

True Thompson, 2, is proving to be one of this summer’s cutest celeb kids with her latest pics! The tot’s mom, Khloe Kardashian, 36, took to Instagram on July 29 to share the snapshots and they show her standing outside on a long outside staircase while wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit under a light pink over shirt and matching pink sandals. She is making funny faces in some of the pics and smiling in another while happily holding what looks like a green apple.

Mommy’s Little Lady

“Mommy’s Little Lady,” Khloe captioned the set of photos. It didn’t take long for fans to share comments in the comments section and they were loving the post! “Omg she is beautiful,” one follower wrote. “love you two,” a second gushed while a third called her “such a cutie.”

Khloe’s latest post is just one of many True’s been appearing in this summer. The little gal, who is also the daughter of Tristan Thompson, 29, was seen in an adorable pic her aunt Kim Kardashian, 39, also posted on July 29. In the photo, she is hanging out with her younger cousin Psalm, 1, while wearing a pretty white dress with floral prints on it. “These two are besties. True and Psalm 🤎,” Kim captioned the post.

Khloe Kardashian has been having fun with her daughter True this summer and sharing some moments in sweet snapshots on social media. (Backgrid)

True showed off another summer look in Khloe’s July 25 post when she wore a cute pink dress while walking around outside and exploring an area with animal statues. She also picked fruit off a tree while the proud mom talked to her throughout the playtime. At one point, she even made Khloe chuckle because she seemed to be sitting in deep thought and pondering life.

We always love seeing new pics and videos of True and there’s been no shortage of them this summer! We’re looking forward to seeing what else she gets up to in the next sun-filled weeks.