Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Gets All Wet After She & Cousin Stormi Play With Water Balloons

True Thompson and Stormi Webster are serious BFF goals! The adorable duo have been hanging out amid quarantine, and recently played with some water balloons together.



True Thompson, 2, and Stormi Webster, 2, are the best of friends! The adorable cousins hung out together on July 19, and beat the heat by playing with water balloons. Doting mom Khloe Kardashian, 36, took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet snap of the pair picking up water balloons. Kylie Jenner’s mini-me wore a yellow top with a gorgeous bow at the back and a purple skirt. She wore her hair in two tiny little buns, twinning with True, who also wore her curly brown hair in two buns and looked so sweet in lavender.

She paired her lilac jumpsuit by Naked Wardrobe, with white trainers. Khloe also posted a clip of her daughter talking to the camera, while holding a My Little Pony doll. “True were you playing with the water balloons?” Khloe asked, to which she replied, “Yes.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then posed another question: “Is that why you’re all wet?” True looked down at her wet jumpsuit and nodded, before running away from the camera.

Just a few days earlier, the dynamic duo took a flight on Kylie’s private jet, and sat in the same seat. Stormi chowed down on a donut, and True looked liked she wanted to take a bite of it in an adorable snap posted on July 12. “Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!” Khloe captioned the precious photo. Stormi and True were dressed casually in all black. Stormi’s hair was styled like dad Travis Scott, 28, in braids. True looked so cute with her new cornrows. True also had a chain necklace with her name on it around her neck.

While Stormi has been on vacation with Kylie in Utah, True has been spending quality time at home with her family. The 2-year-old celebrated the Fourth of July with Khloe and dad Tristan Thompson, 29, at Tristan’s home. True looked so stylish in a white tank top and cutoff denim shorts. She’s just 2, but she’s already a mini fashionista!