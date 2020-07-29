Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic of ‘Besties’ True, 2, & Pslam, 1, Playing Together

True Thompson and Psalm West are toddler BFF goals! The adorable cousins posed for a new snap while hanging out in their play room.

True Thompson and Psalm West are total BFFs! Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram on July 29 to share a new pic of the duo having a playdate. “These two are besties. True and Psalm,” she captioned the happy snap. Little True, 2, wore a pretty white dress which featured a green and pink floral design. She also rocked leopard print sandals, and accessorized with a silver necklace and silver stud earrings. Meanwhile, Kim’s son Psalm, 1, wore a matching burgundy loungewear set — he may be young, but he’s already on trend!

Khloe Kardashian, 36, commented, “Awwwwwww our babies!!!!!!” while aunt Kylie Jenner dropped a heart eye emoji, and True’s dad Tristan Thompson commented two red heart emojis. Mario Dedivanovic aka Makeup By Mario also commented, “Wow Psalm got so big.” He’s certainly growing up quickly!

The adorable duo have been besties practically from the moment they were born. In a December 2019 video, Kim posted a clip that showed True grabbing her newborn cousin Psalm’s face, and giving him a big kiss on the lips. Poor little Psalm, who’s sitting in Kim’s lap, has no idea what’s going on, but True’s totally proud of herself. You can hear Kim and Khloe cracking up in the background. Kim captioned the video, posted to her Instagram story on December 5, “cousin love.” So cute!

They also love hanging out with Kylie’s daughter Stormi, who is two years old as well! Her and True beat the heat earlier this month when they got all wet by playing with a bunch of water balloons! Kylie’s daughter looked almost too cute for words in a yellow top with a gorgeous bow at the back and a purple skirt. She also twinned with True by wearing her hair in two tiny little buns!

True also created her own viral moment with Stormi on July 12 when she stared down her cousin who happened to have a delicious donut in her mouth. “Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!,” Khloe captioned the super cute snap while the two little ladies chilled next to each other.