True Thompson, 1, Gives Psalm West, 7 Mos., A Sweet Kiss On The Lips In New Video

North and Penelope aren’t the only Kardashian kid besties. True Thompson and Psalm West are thick as thieves, too!

Our hearts! The Kardashian sisters’ children absolutely adore each other, and Kim Kardashian proved it again by posting an adorable video of her little one. In the video, which you can watch below, one-year-old True Thompson grabs her newborn cousin Psalm West‘s face, and gives him a big ol’ smack on the lips. Poor little Psalm, who’s sitting in Kim’s lap, has no idea what’s going on, but True’s totally proud of herself. You can hear Kim, and True’s mom Khloe Kardashian, cracking up in the background. Kim captioned the video, posted to her Instagram story on December 5, “cousin love.” So cute!

Like any mom, Kim’s Instagram feed is chock full of cute pics and videos of her kids. We haven’t seen too much of seven-month-old Psalm yet, but what she has shared has been downright adorable. She posted a sweet photo of her youngest son gazing up into his dad Kanye West‘s eyes on Thanksgiving, November 28, that melted our hearts. Kim recently shared the cutest pic of Psalm’s older brother, Saint West, for his 4th birthday, and a sweet, goofy selfie with his big sister, North West, 7.

Khloe goes all out when it comes to posting about her daughter. Khloe’s latest photo shows True looking like a little model in a pint-sized black fur coat, Burberry plaid snapback, and the tiniest sparkly snow boots. The kitten sweater was to-die-for, too, and her fans couldn’t stop gushing about how adorable Khloe’s toddler looked!

We’re still waiting for the annual Kardashian and Kardashian-West family Christmas cards, which are bound to be amazing. We did get a little sneak peek, though, when Khloe shared a photo of True playing with a kid-sized, bright pink Christmas tree decked out in lights. Aww!