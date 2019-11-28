KarJenners Celebrate Thanksgiving 2019: Kanye’s New Music Video & More

The Kardashians and Jenners celebrated Thanksgiving the only way they know how — the KarJenner way. From the release of Kanye’s ‘Closed On Sunday’ to Kim’s sweet photos, the family’s celebrations this year were quite eventful!

The KarJenners kicked off Thanksgiving 2019 with Kanye West, 42, dropping his “Closed On Sunday” music video. This was the perfect way to start the day. The music video features Kanye, Kim Kardashian, 38, and their 4 adorable children: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 6 months. “Closed On Sunday” was shot on location in Wyoming and also included cameos from Kris Jenner, 64, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and the Disick kids. Only the KarJenners could take the attention away from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Following the release of the music video, Kim shared adorable photos of her family to show what she’s most “thankful” for this holiday season. She posted a precious photo of Kanye holding Psalm as the little one stares up at his daddy. Kim also shared a cute photo of herself with North, Saint, and Chicago. Prepping for their Christmas card, perhaps? “So thankful for all of my babies,” Kim captioned both Instagram photos.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, posted an adorable Instagram photo of True kissing her through a window. “Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time! ♡ #Thanksgiving #Thankful,” Khloe’s message read.

Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, decided to jet off to an unknown location ahead of Thanksgiving. Kendall posted a video on her Instagram Story of a private jet coming her way. “Kylie coming to pick me up,” Kendall wrote. Kylie shared photos and video on her Instagram Story from inside the jet. Stormi Webster, 1, joined Kendall and Kylie for their adventure this Thanksgiving!