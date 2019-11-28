See Pic
Psalm West, 6 Months, Gazes Up At Dad Kanye West On First Thanksgiving — Cute Pic

Psalm West
Psalm West is celebrating his very first Thanksgiving! Kim Kardashian posted the sweetest photo of Psalm looking up into daddy Kanye’s eyes on Nov. 28.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is so “thankful” to be celebrating Thanksgiving with her family. She shared an adorable photo of Psalm West, 6 months, and Kanye West, 42, on Thanksgiving. In the photo, Kanye is holding baby Psalm who is gazing up into his daddy’s eyes. “So Thankful for my babies,” Kim captioned the Instagram photo. She also posted another precious photo of the other West kids North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, with the same caption about how “thankful” she is for her family.

This is Psalm’s very first Thanksgiving and it’s already been an eventful one. He made his music video debut in Kanye’s “Closed On Sunday” video, which debuted on Thanksgiving. Psalm was carried by Kanye and grandmother Kris Jenner, 64, throughout the video. His siblings and Disick cousins also joined him in the music video that was shot on location in Wyoming.

Psalm is quite the apple of his family’s eyes. His aunt, Kendall Jenner, 24, cuddled close to him in a sweet Instagram photo that she posted on Nov. 25. She had such a fun time with Psalm and Saint that it made her wonder whether or not she should have kids soon! “Everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say ‘I,'” she captioned the pictures. The photos had her family chiming in saying that she should!

So Thankful for my babies

As is the KarJenner way, Psalm is already very close to his siblings and cousins. From having playtime with sister Chicago to hanging out with his cousin True, 1, Psalm is one busy baby! And he’s just 6 months old!