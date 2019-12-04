See Pic
Kim Kardashian Shares A Silly Selfie With Daughter North West, 6, & It’s Too Cute

Just adorable! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share the sweetest snap with her daughter, North West, featuring the pair making funny faces at the camera.

Say cheese! Kim Kardashian, 39, and her six-year-old daughter, North West, looked so cute as they made silly faces as Kim took a selfie. The snap, posted on Dec. 3, showed North grimacing at the camera and bearing her baby teeth. The funny little girl wore a shirt with blue monkeys printed all over it and a matching blue headband to pull back her natural, curly brown hair. Kim also went for funny face, sticking her tongue out while wearing full makeup and even rocking a stunning smokey eye and long lashes for the snap. The caption for the post featured two simple emojis — one with its eyes crossed and tongue sticking out and the other with glasses and big teeth! This mother-daughter duo couldn’t have been cuter.

When she’s not taking selfies with North, Kim cannot help but gush about her six-year-old. In fact, the mother-of-four even believes that North will be the one to take over the family business! On the Nov. 5 episode of The Real, Kim and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kourtney, 40, were asked by the hosts if they could “envision” any of their children taking over “all of the businesses” and their E! reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has been airing since 2007, one day. “I think they would,” Kim admitted. Of course, the admission led the hosts to their next question: “Who do you think would be the first to jump on board with the idea?”

In ernest, Kim said, “North” would be the one to run with the baton. “She already thinks she’s running it [the family business],” Kim confessed to the hosts, and even mused about her six-year-old walking onto the set of KUWTK: “She’ll come in and be like, ‘Where’s my mic? I need a mic!’” The sentiment was wholly confirmed by Kim’s sisters too, as Khloe agreed, “North, for sure.”

Regardless of what she chooses to do as she grows up, though, North has already made her debut in other ventures. The six-year-old had a memorable role in her dad, Kanye West‘s, 42, music video for “Closed On Sunday.” North makes an appearance throughout the video, but her big moment came at the end when she yelled, with great fervor, “Chik-Fil-A!” At six, North is already making herself known, and fans cannot wait to see the pint-sized celeb continue to grow up!