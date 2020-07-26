Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl True nearly broke the internet again in a set of new Instagram stories where she acted in the cutest of manners!

Another day, another moment that has melted our hearts courtesy of the one and only True Thompson! The 2-year-old looked to be having a blissfully fun afternoon on Saturday, July 25, where her doting mother Khloe Kardashian, 36, captured the younging exploring their outdoor area in a super cute pink dress and sandals! Khloe also styled her hair to be up in a bun for her fun adventure out where at one point she played with her life-sized toy goat. She also was quite giddy while picking a couple of flowers from a tree as the Good American founder filmed.

Nothing has really changed much in True’s world over the past couple of months in self-isolation as she’s been seen doing things any other 2-year-old would do. Bottom line she always looks to be having a blast whether its just with her mother Khloe or with one of her many KarJenner cousins!

She and Stormi Webster, 2, beat the heat earlier this month when they got all wet by playing with a bunch of water balloons! Kylie Jenner‘s daughter looked too cute for words in a yellow top with a gorgeous bow at the back and a purple skirt. She also twinned with True by wearing her hair in two tiny little buns!

True also created her own viral moment with Stormi on July 12 when she stared down her cousin who happened to have a delicious donut in her mouth. “Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!,” Khloe captioned the super cute snap while the two little ladies chilled next to each other.

It’s not all about True and her cousins and she’s also had plenty of fun times with her reality television superstar mommy. Khloe gave her the sweetest kiss on the cheek while she bottle fed Malika Haqq‘s newborn son Ace in a “real love” snap posted on July 10.