Tristan Thompson Selling $8.5 Million Home Amid Khloe Kardashian Reconciliation Speculation

Tristan Thompson put his Encino pad on the market! This happened as the NBA player continues to reunite with Khloe Kardashian (who lives in Calabasas) for family hangouts.

Tristan Thompson, 29, is offering his home to buyers — and we’re not talking about his Ohio property! The Cleveland Cavaliers player recently listed his seven-bedroom, seven-bath upscale farmhouse in Encino (located in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley) for $8.5 million on The Fridman Group’s website. It’s an impressive lot, situated on 18,843 square feet and features luxurious touches like marble, European oak wood and high ceilings. There’s even a guest house!

A virtual tour of the house was also uploaded with the listing, giving a rare peak inside the NBA pro’s home. It’s not clear why Tristan is giving up his LA pad, although the NBA season is set to resume on July 30 (the Cavs normally practice in Cleveland, Ohio). The league suspended the 2019-2020 season on March 11 in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, giving Tristan newfound time to hang out with his ex Khloe Kardashian, 36, and their daughter True Thompson, 2, who live in the wealthy LA neighborhood of Calabasas.

Tristan was even among the people who helped plan Khloe’s 36th birthday party on June 27, at which fans noticed her rocking a diamond ring on her finger! However, Khloe appeared to deny the immediate engagement speculation in a tweet afterwards. Regardless, Tristan does have a habit of leaving very flirty comments underneath his ex’s Instagram posts.

In a bonus clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians that surfaced on July 11, Khloe even confirmed that she and Tristan are on great terms again, after coming out of not one but two of Tristan’s scandals involving other women. The last scandal involved him allegedly kissing Jordyn Woods on the lips (albeit with “no passion“) as she left his after-party in Feb. 2019, according to the ex-best friend of Khloe’s little sister, Kylie Jenner. Tristan and Khloe split again around that time.

“How’s co-parenting?” Andy Cohen asked Khloe at the re-opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, which was filmed in Oct. 2019. “You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” Khloe admitted, and elaborated, “It’s like I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. He’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet, I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me. And so, it’s in a really good place. I praise things like that.”

However, in terms of romance, we hear that Khloe and Tristan are more focused on being parents. “They are getting along better than ever for the sake of True and are just focused on co-parenting. There is no truth to the rumors whatsoever,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, referring to the engagement rumors that surfaced after the Good American co-founder’s birthday bash. However, a second source — who’s a friend of Khloe’s — also told us that “the spark between them is obvious” although Tristan is still “earning back her trust day by day.”