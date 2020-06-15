Kanye West Competes With Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner With Yeezy Cosmetics Collection

Kanye West just filed a Yeezy trademark to include cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, and so much more. Like…pinecones. See how he’s competing with wife Kim Kardashian and SIL Kylie Jenner!

The KarJenner family has another makeup mogul in the making! Kanye West filed for a Yeezy trademark on June 2, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife, to cover a massive amount of beauty, skincare, and self-care essentials, effectively turning his high-fashion line into an empire. Kanye’s Yeezy expansion will apparently offer everything a beauty fanatic could need, including: foundation, concealers, blush, powders, eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyebrow pencils, mascara, false eyelashes, face and body glitter, compacts, lipstick, lipgloss, nail polish, fragrances, and hair dye. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There’s plenty of skincare products to behold, too. Think: makeup remover, eye creams, facial cleansers, toners, body scrub, moisturizer, shower gel, face masks, and even acne treatments. Now, just because Kanye filed to trademark such a wide array of products doesn’t mean the future Yeezy line will include all of them. He’s just considering his options. And boy, did he think of everything. Besides makeup and skincare, the Yeezy trademark also includes items such as scented pinecones, potpourri, scented ceramic stones, and baby wipes.

Yes, luxurious Yeezy pinecones could one day sit on your coffee table as you put on your Yeezy sweats and apply Yeezy mascara. Kanye has some healthy competition in his family that he’ll be going up against. Wife Kim Kardashian, 39, runs the incredibly successful KKW Beauty company, which started with her gorgeous, bestselling fragrances. She even released a special line in May 2019 called the Mrs. West Collection.

There’s a little company called Kylie Cosmetics, too. Sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, 22, became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire after starting her makeup company in 2014. Kylie’s lip kits just can’t be beat. She grew her wealth and power even more in November 2019 when she sold 51% of the company to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million. She also launched a vegan and cruelty-free skincare company, Kylie Skin, in May 2019.

Kylie Skin was a mega hit upon launch, just like Kylie Cosmetics — so Kanye has some tough competition in that arena, too. This actually isn’t his first dabble in the cosmetics industry. The rapper filed to trademark DONDA brand cosmetics, named after his mother, in 2017 but never followed through with creating the company.