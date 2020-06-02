Beauty
Hollywood Life

How To Deal With Stress Acne Like Kendall Jenner: Dermatologist Reveals How To Make It Better

kendall jenner
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie hangs out with her friends without a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. Sofia was spotted again without boyfriend Scott Disick amid reports that the couple is "on a break'' following Scott's recent rehab stint. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order.Pictured: Farrah AbrahamBACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 12:30 PM EDT on April 3, 2020** **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** A fresh faced Selena Gomez makes a visit to the doctor's office today and looks a bit under the weather. Selena was accompanied by a girlfriend wearing one lone latex glove, perhaps for any doors or handles they needed to open. The young singer wore a tank top with no bra and comfy joggers for her visit today. Hopefully Selena is doing alright and this is just a routine visit. *Shot on April 1, 2020* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

We are all going through a trying time & if you’re suffering from acne caused by stress, dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, how you can deal with it & treat it!

With everything that’s going on in the world, anxiety and stress are two major consequences of this hard time. Everyone deals with stress differently but one major side effect is without a doubt, acne. Everyone suffers from acne at one point in their lives and Kendall Jenner, 24, has spoken candidly about the topic many times and has even partnered with Proactiv. Luckily, Proactiv dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what causes stress acne and how you can treat it. “Stress triggers a cascade of events in the body that can ultimately send signals to the skin which flare various skin conditions,” Dr. Nazarian admitted. “One of the major stress signals, cortisol, messages to the skin to increase oil production, often leading to acne pimples.”

As for how you can deal with it, Dr. Nazarian revealed, “A great ingredient that can combat these acne-inducing messages is adapalene. Adapalene is a third-generation retinoid that can decrease oil production and regulate skin cells to prevent acne pimples. ProactivMD contains adapalene as a primary ingredient and is a great option.” Some tips for treating acne, Dr. Nazarian shared, “A good tip to remember is to use very gentle products that do not disrupt the pH of the skin and calm the inflammation. I recommend people initially discontinue any strong cleansers that contain any perfumes or surfactants and switch to something much more gentle.” When it comes to preventing acne, Dr. Nazarian said, “I also recommend other techniques to try and minimize stress levels such as going to the gym, taking a walk, or meeting up (socially distanced and with masks!) with friends – (those who calm you! Not those who stress you out.. and you know which is which).”

kendall jenner
If you’re suffering from acne caused by stress, like Kendall Jenner, dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, how you can deal with it & treat it! (James Gourley/Shutterstock)

Following a diligent skincare routine is important if you’re trying to prevent acne from forming and Dr. Nazarian shared her tips on a regimen. “Ultimately, it’s really important to be consistent and committed to a skin regimen daily. Companies like Proactiv have done a wonderful job of creating curated regimens that address acne and different skin types, and a complete way to take care of your skin – (consider their 3-step systems with ProactivMD, Proactiv+, Proactiv Solution).”

She continued, “Regardless of what you’re using, you need to cleanse, treat, and protect the skin. Remember to use a gentle cleanser, a product with appropriate active ingredients for your acne, sunscreen, and calming and hydrating moisturizers. Finding a good skincare regimen for your acne should not be another reason to stress out! Finding a good skincare regimen for your acne should not be another reason to stress out! Although you won’t see results immediately and committed to a good skincare regimen will pay off with time.”