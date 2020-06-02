How To Deal With Stress Acne Like Kendall Jenner: Dermatologist Reveals How To Make It Better

We are all going through a trying time & if you’re suffering from acne caused by stress, dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, how you can deal with it & treat it!

With everything that’s going on in the world, anxiety and stress are two major consequences of this hard time. Everyone deals with stress differently but one major side effect is without a doubt, acne. Everyone suffers from acne at one point in their lives and Kendall Jenner, 24, has spoken candidly about the topic many times and has even partnered with Proactiv. Luckily, Proactiv dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what causes stress acne and how you can treat it. “Stress triggers a cascade of events in the body that can ultimately send signals to the skin which flare various skin conditions,” Dr. Nazarian admitted. “One of the major stress signals, cortisol, messages to the skin to increase oil production, often leading to acne pimples.”

As for how you can deal with it, Dr. Nazarian revealed, “A great ingredient that can combat these acne-inducing messages is adapalene. Adapalene is a third-generation retinoid that can decrease oil production and regulate skin cells to prevent acne pimples. ProactivMD contains adapalene as a primary ingredient and is a great option.” Some tips for treating acne, Dr. Nazarian shared, “A good tip to remember is to use very gentle products that do not disrupt the pH of the skin and calm the inflammation. I recommend people initially discontinue any strong cleansers that contain any perfumes or surfactants and switch to something much more gentle.” When it comes to preventing acne, Dr. Nazarian said, “I also recommend other techniques to try and minimize stress levels such as going to the gym, taking a walk, or meeting up (socially distanced and with masks!) with friends – (those who calm you! Not those who stress you out.. and you know which is which).”

Following a diligent skincare routine is important if you’re trying to prevent acne from forming and Dr. Nazarian shared her tips on a regimen. “Ultimately, it’s really important to be consistent and committed to a skin regimen daily. Companies like Proactiv have done a wonderful job of creating curated regimens that address acne and different skin types, and a complete way to take care of your skin – (consider their 3-step systems with ProactivMD, Proactiv+, Proactiv Solution).”

She continued, "Regardless of what you're using, you need to cleanse, treat, and protect the skin. Remember to use a gentle cleanser, a product with appropriate active ingredients for your acne, sunscreen, and calming and hydrating moisturizers. Finding a good skincare regimen for your acne should not be another reason to stress out! Although you won't see results immediately and committed to a good skincare regimen will pay off with time."