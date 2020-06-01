See Pic
Hollywood Life

Salma Hayek, 53, Posts Makeup-Free Selfie With Her Adorable Napping Partner — See Pic

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie hangs out with her friends without a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. Sofia was spotted again without boyfriend Scott Disick amid reports that the couple is "on a break'' following Scott's recent rehab stint. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order.Pictured: Farrah AbrahamBACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 12:30 PM EDT on April 3, 2020** **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** A fresh faced Selena Gomez makes a visit to the doctor's office today and looks a bit under the weather. Selena was accompanied by a girlfriend wearing one lone latex glove, perhaps for any doors or handles they needed to open. The young singer wore a tank top with no bra and comfy joggers for her visit today. Hopefully Selena is doing alright and this is just a routine visit. *Shot on April 1, 2020* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Salma Hayek went make-up free in a brand new selfie, featuring the actress dozing, that she shared on Instagram! But the stunning star wasn’t alone — she was joined by a feathery friend who chose to stand watch on top of Salma’s head!

This latest selfie from Salma Hayek is such a hoot — literally! The stunning actress, 53, shared a brand new, makeup-free selfie to her Instagram account featuring the Oscar-nominated star taking a snooze on May 30. In the photo, Salma laid her head gently onto a pillow, still wearing her glasses, but forgoing any makeup while joined by a feathery friend!

On top of Salma’s head stood an owl! The nocturnal creature stood stoically on top of the ageless beauty’s head as she slept — or feigned sleeping. The little grey bird’s orange eyes were wide open the entire time, doing their duty to watch carefully in case anyone disturbed Salma from her slumber. “When you fall asleep with your glasses on and an owl on your head,” Salma captioned the image, adding the Spanish translation (Cuando te quedas dormida con los lentes  y un en la cabeza) for her followers.

While Salma’s latest selfie included a bit of a surprise for the stunning actress’s fans, her gorgeous, makeup-free face has graced her Instagram grid often. In fact, on May 16, Salma showed off her untouched hair and face in a major “mood” post. In the photo, posted to her IG, Salma embraced her natural look with her hair drying from being damp, giving the camera a sultry gaze!

salma hayek
Salma Hayek at the 2020 Academy Awards [Broadimage/Shutterstock].
Salma, who has been a celebrated and highly respected actress in Hollywood for decades, is never shy about flaunting her stunning looks. Regardless of whether it is on the red carpet of the Oscars or Golden Globes or simply lounging in her bed, Salma always gives fans the content they crave by showing off her gorgeous, ageless beauty with so much poise and confidence. We cannot wait to see what the stunning actress shares next, and what furry, feathery creature may join her in future photos!