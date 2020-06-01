Salma Hayek, 53, Posts Makeup-Free Selfie With Her Adorable Napping Partner — See Pic

Salma Hayek went make-up free in a brand new selfie, featuring the actress dozing, that she shared on Instagram! But the stunning star wasn’t alone — she was joined by a feathery friend who chose to stand watch on top of Salma’s head!

This latest selfie from Salma Hayek is such a hoot — literally! The stunning actress, 53, shared a brand new, makeup-free selfie to her Instagram account featuring the Oscar-nominated star taking a snooze on May 30. In the photo, Salma laid her head gently onto a pillow, still wearing her glasses, but forgoing any makeup while joined by a feathery friend!

On top of Salma’s head stood an owl! The nocturnal creature stood stoically on top of the ageless beauty’s head as she slept — or feigned sleeping. The little grey bird’s orange eyes were wide open the entire time, doing their duty to watch carefully in case anyone disturbed Salma from her slumber. “When you fall asleep with your glasses on and an owl on your head,” Salma captioned the image, adding the Spanish translation (Cuando te quedas dormida con los lentes y un en la cabeza) for her followers.

While Salma’s latest selfie included a bit of a surprise for the stunning actress’s fans, her gorgeous, makeup-free face has graced her Instagram grid often. In fact, on May 16, Salma showed off her untouched hair and face in a major “mood” post. In the photo, posted to her IG, Salma embraced her natural look with her hair drying from being damp, giving the camera a sultry gaze!

Salma, who has been a celebrated and highly respected actress in Hollywood for decades, is never shy about flaunting her stunning looks. Regardless of whether it is on the red carpet of the Oscars or Golden Globes or simply lounging in her bed, Salma always gives fans the content they crave by showing off her gorgeous, ageless beauty with so much poise and confidence. We cannot wait to see what the stunning actress shares next, and what furry, feathery creature may join her in future photos!