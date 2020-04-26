Salma Hayek once again left her fans in a state of shock when she posted an absolutely gorgeous photo of herself in bed!

Salma Hayek, 53, is proof that beauty has no age. The Oscar nominated actress continues to stun with every picture she takes and every move she makes and we are clearly here for it. Proof in point: her latest Instagram selfie posted on Sunday, April 26. She went makeup-free for the pic while zooming in on her gorgeous face where she looked breathtaking in just a soft purple t-shirt with the word “grateful” splashed across the middle of it. Her beautiful brown hair cascaded down both sides of her shoulders as she struck one heck of a sexy pose for the camera. “que tengan un lindo domingo,” she wrote as the caption which translates to, “Have a nice Sunday.”

Fans, naturally, lined up her comments section with compliments on how she looked half her age in the snap. One even called her “immortal”, once again showing off just how ageless she truly is. It was an exciting weekend for Salma as she also celebrated her 14th anniversary of her first meeting with her billionaire businessman husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 57, on Saturday April 25. She posted a beautiful Instagram collage of a memorable evening between them that also included their adorable daughter Valentina, 12. “Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate,” she penned. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows.”

Salma practically broke the internet earlier this month when she shared one heck of a photo that put her impressive flexibility on display. She posted a throwback pic of her doing yoga in, wait for it, a cocktail dress and heels while laying on her stomach on a white table!

She also looked incredibly sexy in in a one-piece bathing suit during her time on vacation in late February. Salma posted a caption-less image of herself sitting on the side of a boat while sporting the revealing look. Is there anything she can’t do? We are guessing not!