Simply ageless! Actress Salma Hayek couldn’t have looked better while posing on the edge of a small boat in a sexy black one-piece swimsuit as she soaked up the sun on vacation!

Salma Hayek is totally enjoying some rest and relaxation on her tropical vacation, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing snapshots from her getaway with fans! On Feb. 20, the actress, 53, shared a caption-less image of herself sitting on the side of a boat while sporting a sexy black one-piece bathing suit with crotched embellishment over the plunging neckline. Salma tipped her hat to the camera while rocking her long, natural curls and wearing a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming sun. Behind her was the perfect backdrop for the photo: a cliff side with greenery cascading down the side to a crystal clear pool of water! Salma truly looked incredible; almost like she hadn’t aged a day!

Despite her stunning picture, even Salma isn’t safe from haters who offer unwarranted comments on her looks. Only two days ago, on Feb. 18, Salma delivered a scathing retort to a troll who thought she got botox. When the social media user left the message “too much botox” on a beautiful selfie she took, Salma responded, “I don’t have Botox. But thank you for the advice, because I was thinking maybe it’s time.” The actress’s response, while very clear, maintained a lot of class considering the blistering comment.

But fans have seen time and again how Salma’s natural, ageless beauty has shown through regardless of the occasion. During her most recent red carpet appearance, Salma graced the 92nd Annual Oscars red carpet with the most angelic look of the night. Salma, who was a previous Oscar nominee for her leading performance in 2002’s Frieda, positively glowed in a gorgeous white gown. The stunning ensemble featured one flowing bell sleeve of sheer fabric, while Salma’s other arm was shown off to reveal her strong, toned muscles. With her hair worn up and featuring a silver accessory, Salma was truly radiant in white!

Whether she’s rocking a red carpet or sharing candid moments from her life, Salma continues to show just how much she embraces her natural, ageless beauty. Fans love to see the actress enjoying life to the fullest, and she definitely appears to be soaking in every last drop of sunshine on her exotic excursion. Much like her devoted fans, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!