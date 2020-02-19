Salma Hayek, 53, Claps Back At Hater Who Accused Her Of Getting Botox: See Epic Response

Salma Hayek put a troll in their place after they accused her of getting ‘too much Botox.’ Guess what? She’s all natural, baby!

After a troll called out Salma Hayek for allegedly getting “too much Botox,” the actress, 53, offered them a kind, but firm response. “I don’t have Botox. But thank you for the advice, because I was thinking maybe it’s time.” Translated: “gee thanks, random stranger for the unsolicited comment about my appearance.” The troll, who has a private account, left the remark on a gorgeous selfie that Salma posted on February 18, showing her looking fresh-faced and happy while hanging out at the beach. See the pic and Salma’s clap back below!

Salma’s talked about Botox and plastic surgery several times in the past. During a 2017 interview with Dujour Magazine, Salma said that she wouldn’t get anything done because she wanted to grow old naturally with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. “I don’t believe in Botox because your face doesn’t move, and it’s something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more every time,” Salma explained. “I don’t look at things short term; I think of longevity. Listen, if there was something you could do that would keep you looking good, I would do it. But I’m in love with my husband, and I want to look like a lovely lady when I’m 70. I want him to see me and think, ‘Okay, my girl is old now, but there’s still beauty there.’”

She did, however, consider getting Botox and lip fillers to play beauty mogul Claire Luna in her recent movie, Like A Boss. She didn’t go through with it, though, because it was painful and she needed to start filming another movie after production wrapped, she told Entertainment Tonight in December 2019. “I was so excited to do it because I’ve never done [botox and lip fillers]. I wanted to see what happens.” So, she opted to wear fake teeth in the film to make her lips look bigger, instead.

So, how does Salma look half her age? It’s all about lighting, apparently! The actress posted a series of makeup-free selfies on Instagram in August 2019, showing her fans that if lighting isn’t good, it can make you look “old and ugly.”