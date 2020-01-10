Tiffany Haddish, 40, & Salma Hayek, 53, Flaunt Their Behinds On ‘WWHL’ & Fans Gush Over Their ‘Applebums’

Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish showed off their toned physiques in this behind-the-scenes snap with Andy Cohen! The ladies appeared on ‘WWHL’ to dish on Prince, dating, and more.

Salma Hayek, 53, and Tiffany Haddish, 40, have been working on their fitness! The sexy ladies were seen posing in a spicy behind-the-scenes photo with WWHL host Andy Cohen, 50, with their plump behinds turned towards the camera. Salma flaunted her assets in a fitted pair of low-rise boot-cut jeans, while Tiffany rocked a leopard body pant that hugged her curves in all the right places! Andy was all smiles in the pic, captioning it “Hayek & Haddish at 10:30!” ahead of the ladies appearance on Watch What Happens Live! Salma and Tiffany seriously had us singing T-Pain‘s iconic line “Shawty had them Apple Bottom Jeans (jeans)/Boots with the fur (with the fur),” from Flo Rida‘s 2008 track “Low”!

Fans were loving how sexy Salma and Tiffany were looking, and complimented the ladies “Bonita Applebums” in Andy’s comments. “Sheesh salma is the [GOAT] her body is A1”, @nitasky1429 gushed. We have to say, Salma looked absolutely INCREDIBLE as she showed off her perfect bod and flawless complexion! “Oooooooo booties ready,” @la.reina.lorena added, while @annakyan wrote “That’s a whole lotta badonkadonks!”

The interview was well worth the watch, with the duo dishing on all sorts of topics — including, um, dick pics. A viewer called in to ask Tiffany if she saves “dick pics” from guys she dates, and the single comedian had no shame admitting that she is, indeed, a collector. Andy wasted no time getting the dirty details, and was keen to know about the worst pic she ever received. “I’m a peniatologist,” Tiffany declared. “How a man’s fingernails look is pretty much what his D look like, so ‘dirty nails, dirty d, keep that thing away from me,” she hilariously quipped, before getting into the story. “This dude, his fingernails were kind of chewed done, and when I got the picture, his thang looked like it was chewed down too. Like what he really put himself through a lot. It was abused. It was bruised. It was bad,” Tiffany continued.

Salma also reflected on the late Prince, who wrote the 2006 song “Te Amo Corazón” about his crush her! “It’s really amazing because he wrote the song about me for my daughter,” Salma, who is a mom to 12-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault, revealed. “To understand [me] at a time when she was not here, and it was through his eyes. And so he came to my house, and would show me and ask me, ‘what do you think, should I put this on the album’ and he would take my advice!” How sweet!