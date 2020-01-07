Salma Hayek, 53, Shakes Her Butt In Sparkly Outfit While ‘Getting Loose’ For Jimmy Fallon

Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to show off an eye-catching video of herself getting ready for her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

Salma Hayek, 53, proved she’s looking better than ever when she posted a video of herself flaunting her amazing figure on Instagram! The talented actress wore a sparkly long-sleeved top and black figure-flattering pants in the clip as she shook her behind and danced to music playing in the post. She was getting ready for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 7 when she recorded the amazing video and left a positive message in the caption. “Olé!!! Getting loose for The Tonight Show with @jimmyfallon Olé!!! Soltándome para el Tonight Show con Jimmy Fallon. @jennifer_yepez @genevieveherr #LikeABossMovie @fallontonight,” the enthusiastic caption read.

This isn’t the first time Salma’s shared a moment that showed her looking great while dancing. In Nov. she posted a clip of herself busting some moves in the 2004 film After the Sunset on Instagram and poked fun of herself in the caption. “Once upon a time… when I was skinny,” she joked.

Although Salma doesn’t think her body is the same as when she was younger, she still looks incredible. The brunette beauty recently sizzled on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5 when she showed up in a blue and white sleeveless gown that was low-cut and included a slit at the the bottom. She also wore attractive silver heels and matching blue dangling earrings with the look, becoming one of the best dressed of the eventful night.

We love seeing Salma in all her radiant glory whenever we can. We look forward to seeing her more in this new year!