Salma Hayek, 52, Goes Makeup Free & Reveals How She Avoids Looking ‘Old & Ugly’

Salma Hayek gave her Instagram fans a gorgeous sight to see when she posted beautiful makeup-free selfies on Aug. 21 and warned them about how different forms of lighting can capture either your best or bad side.

Salma Hayek, 52, showed off her confidence and beauty when she took to Instagram on Aug. 21 to post multiple makeup-free selfies in different lighting. The actress was trying to show her followers how lighting can affect how a person looks in pics, and even admitted that if the lighting is not good, it can make a person look “ugly”, although hers were far from that. “I love playing with light. If you get to know it it can make you 👀 younger or mysterious, sexy or sweet but be careful because it can also make you look old and ugly . Me encanta jugar con la luz. Si la sabes usar te puede hacer ver joven o misteriosa, sexy o dulce pero cuidado por qué también te puede hacer ver vieja y horrorosa,” she captioned the pics in both English and Spanish.

Before her latest pics, Salma took to Instagram on Aug. 20 to post several photos of herself wearing a flattering purple one-piece swimsuit while lying on sand and letting waves wash over her. She again used her caption for words of wisdom in both English and Spanish to her followers. “Sometimes you just need to surrender and let the waters move and embrace you. A veces hay que dejarse ir y dejar que las aguas te muevan y te abracen. #waves,” it read.

Although some people may think Salma’s just lucky for her natural beauty and impressive body, the brunette babe works hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us it’s all due to her diet and exercise regimen. “She eats well and exercises. Salma’s diet consists of lean proteins, lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, and other organic foods,” the source explained. “She exercises regularly, takes good care of herself, gets plenty of rest, drinks lots of water and stays out of the sun. Her routine is simple but she is very regimented about eating well, practicing yoga and taking good care of her skin too. She tries to get facials regularly, never goes to sleep with makeup on and also avoids sugar.”

It’s great to see Salma looking and feeling good and sharing special moments with her followers whenever she gets the chance!