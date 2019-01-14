Salma Hayek’s Healthy Diet & Anti-Aging Beauty Secrets Revealed — How She Looks So Sexy At 52

Salma Hayek’s healthy diet and workout routines have her looking better than ever at the age of 52 and she’s encouraging others to take action to get a gorgeous body and stunning skin just like hers.

It seems Salma Hayek, 52, looks absolutely stunning the more the days pass by and we’re taking a look at exactly how the actress stays gorgeous! With a healthy diet and regular fitness regime, Salma’s smart about the way she lives her life and it’s led her to become an inspiration to many women her age. It turns out she’s totally into helping others who ask her advice too since it’s something she’s proud of and feels anyone can do if they try.

“Salma’s diets secrets are really no secret at all,” a source close to Salma EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She will tell anyone who asks that she does what anyone else who looks great does, she eats well and exercises. Salma’s diet consists of lean proteins, lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, and other organic foods. She exercises regularly, takes good care of herself, gets plenty of rest, drinks lots of water and stays out of the sun. Her routine is simple but she is very regimented about eating well, practicing yoga and taking good care of her skin too. She tries to get facials regularly, never goes to sleep with makeup on and also avoids sugar.”

If Salma’s diet seems a little too strict for you ladies, fear not, the talented actress still lets herself have a treat every now and then! “She will enjoy a cheat meal followed by some chocolate when the mood strikes her,” the source continued. “She feels her biggest secret to looking sexy at 52 may be that she feels blessed and lucky to have good genes.”

Salma often shows off her look in various photos on social media, including a recent one in which she looked flawless in a black bathing suit. Whether she’s in casual attire or an evening gown, this beautiful gal knows how to work it and we’re so here for it!