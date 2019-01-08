Salma Hayek, 52, Stuns In Cutout Swimsuit While Soaking Up The Sun In New Vacay Clip

We’re barely into 2019 and Salma Hayek is officially a mood. Her vacay pics and stunning figure are New Year goals, as this latest clip proves.

Oh to be Salma Hayek! The 52-year-old actress has kicked off her 2019 the way millions of people would love to – on a beach, in the sun, while on vacation. On Jan. 8 the Mexican actress took to Instagram to post a clip of herself, lying back on the sand at the water’s edge with the waves lapping over her body in an unspecified tropical location. And the mom-of-one looked fabulous in a sexy, cheetah print cutout swimsuit. Salma added the caption, “Listening to the song of water 🌊. Escuchando la canción Del Mar.” She added, “#meditation #ocean #mar.”

Predictably, Salma’s fans loved the clip. One follower wrote, “It’s amazing what washes up on the beach…” Another person called the actress a “little mermaid.” It’s not the first time this month that Salma has let the sea water wash over her body while rocking cheetah-print swimwear. Five days earlier she posted a clip on Instagram of her lounging on her stomach on the shore while wearing an animal print bikini.

Clearly Salma knows how to live her best life, relaxing and soaking up the sun. Three days before her Jan. 8 post she shared a clip of her cycling through the woods on a tricycle. Then there was that time she tried to be – in her words – “a cool mother” by riding on a float with her daughter and one other person, as a boat pulled them through the sea. Let’s not forget when she posed with a frothy beer, adding the Instagram caption, “I could lie and say that it’s a huge cappuccino but I won’t. #beer.” Her BFF Penelope Cruz was impressed with that pic too and responded with, “Ole.”

No word yet on when Salma’s winter vacay will be over and done with, but we’re living for her pics and array of bikinis and bathing suits. Long may it continue!