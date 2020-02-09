Salma Hayek Is Angelic In White Gown At 2020 Oscars

WHOA! Salma Hayek looked beyond amazing when she attended the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9. She walked the red carpet in a gorgeous white look, complete with a major statement hair piece!

Salma Hayek, 53, came to SLAY at the 2020 Oscars! The stunning actress hit the Academy Awards red carpet on Feb. 9, and she blew us away — again — with her stunning look. Salma wore a white gown, which featured one thin strap, and one long sleeve, which led into a cape that cascaded down her back. The dress also had a leg slit, which allowed Salma to show off her silver heels. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into an elegant updo, with a silver statement hair clip that took up one entire side of her head. She also wore statement earrings and had a flawless beauty look.

Salma is attending the Oscars as a presenter, and she’ll be in the midst of some major star power at the show. Some of the nominees include Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Saoirse Ronan and more. Of course, Salma is no stranger to these big, A-list events. Earlier this year, she attended the Golden Globes with many people from the same group that will be at the Oscars. Salma absolutely KILLED it with her red carpet look at the Globes, too, as she put her amazing figure on display in a deep plunging ensemble.

The 53-year-old’s last time at the Oscars was back in 2018. At the show, she was absolutely dazzling in her light purple gown, which was accessorized with dramatic beading across her chest and shoulders. She also wore deep red lipstick to contrast the flirty and light color of the dress. The year before that, she attended the show in a gorgeous black gown, which had some sheer detailing.

The 2020 Oscars also features appearances from stars like Jane Fonda, Mindy Kaling, Gal Gadot and more. Chrissy Metz, Janelle Monae, Randy Newman, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Billie Eilish and Elton John will be performing during the ceremony.