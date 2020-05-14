Viola Davis, Salma Hayek, & More Stars In Their 50s Who Look Half Their Age

These stars may be in their 50s, but they certainly don’t look it! With the series finale of ‘How To Get Away with Murder’ debuting tonight, we’re honoring Viola Davis and so many amazing women in their 50s!

Celebrities in their 50s have been on fire lately! Women like Viola Davis, 54, Salma Hayek, 53, and more have been showing that they truly age like fine wines, and have been totally killing it in the career department, as well. Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Viola Davis, for instance, has led one of executive producer Shonda Rhimes‘ most successful ABC series to date: How To Get Away with Murder. With the final episode of the series airing tonight on ABC, what better way to honor Viola and her contemporaries than looking back at how they’ve maintained such confidence over their decades-long careers!

Viola, of course, has literally been “killing it” on How To Get Away with Murder since 2014, portraying Annalise Keating, the law school professor who teaches and mentors a group of misfit law students. Viola has been nominated for four Emmy awards for her performance, winning her very first in 2015 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Ever the thoughtful orator, Viola gave an impassioned speech about opportunities for women of color in Hollywood. The Oscar-winner has had an incredible career, but she has worked hard to achieve her goals, including her very first Oscar win in 2017 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences.

We also have to mention Salma Hayek. The stunning 53-year-old has been showing off her ageless looks on Instagram for some time. With each new unfiltered post, we cannot help but love her confidence more and more! Elizabeth Hurley is also no stranger to quieting ageist haters on social media, putting her bikini body on display without shame – and we do NOT blame her. She looks better than plenty of women half her age, and truly appears to have not aged a day after decades in the entertainment industry. Can you believe she’s 54?!

Then, there’s Janet Jackson, who’s 53; aside from her flawless face, her body is also on FIRE these days. She’s managed to lose more than 50 lbs. since her son’s birth in January 2017, and the results were certainly ideal! Honestly, Janet looks like she could hit the dance floor without any problem these days, and breakout the choreography to her 2007 hit tune “Feedback” with ease.

There are plenty more flawless and ageless celebrities in their 50s, and we’ve rounded them all up in the gallery above! From Michelle Obama to Halle Berry and many more, you can click through to see for yourself. Try not to get too envious – remember, these women often have trainers, nutritionists, and diet plans on hand, so their aesthetic is very much a part of their job as public figures! Let’s celebrate these women for their confidence, careers, and still working it after all these years! Watch Viola Davis tonight on the series finale of How To Get Away with Murder at 10 pm on ABC.