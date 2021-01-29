Happy Birthday, Heather Graham: See Then & Now Pics Of Iconic ’90s Hottie On Her 51st Birthday

It’s Heather Graham’s birthday! Today, the accomplished actress celebrates her 51st revolution around the sun. To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at the star’s transformation through the years!

Happy birthday, Heather Graham! Today, January 29, Heather celebrates her 51st birthday! Although the festivities will likely look a lot different this time around, there’s still a lot for Heather to celebrate. Not only has the actress finished another journey around the sun, she has also led an accomplished career going on four decades. Let’s take a look back at Heather’s transformation through the years.

Heather’s rise to fame came in the early ’90s. The actress earned her breakout role as Annie Blackburn on the cult favorite, David Lynch-helmed series Twin Peaks, appearing in six episodes. She reprised her role in the film adaptation, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, in 1992. From there, Heather continued to earn supporting roles in film and TV projects. Her most famous role, however, came in 1997 when she was 27 years old.

Heather starred in the ensemble cast of Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Boogie Nights as Rollergirl. The Oscar-nominated film, which chronicled the professional lives and intimacies of performers in the adult film industry, solidified Heather as a total sex symbol. Two years after the success of Boogie Nights, Heather appeared in the 1999 film Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Throughout the early aughts, Heather continued to flex her comedic muscles with appearances in Scrubs and Arrest Development. Between 2006 to 2008, Heather played the lead role in the series Emily’s Reasons Why Not before landing the role of Jade in The Hangover. Since then, Heather has continued to earn roles in film and TV.

She’s appeared in projects like Netflix’s Flaked and in the romantic comedy Love, Guaranteed. Throughout her career, Heather has accomplished so much, and yet it looks like she’s hardly aged a single day. To see more photos of the beloved actress through the years, head up to the gallery!