Actress Heather Graham cut a super casual figure when she stepped out in ripped jeans and a wide brimmed hat while quarantined.

It may have been over a decade since we saw Heather Graham on the big screen in The Hangover, but the 50-year-old has seriously never looked better. The blonde beauty stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles on April 21, taking in some fresh air amid the state’s mandatory lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak — you can see the pics here. The Boogie Nights star met up with a mystery man for the stroll, and looked like a total movie star. She rocked a stylish ‘fit including a bright red puffer jacket, a black tank top, black ripped jeans, and a beige scarf which she wrapped around her neck. She also accessorized with a loose fitting, wide brimmed hat, and oversized dark shades.

The Austin Powers actress let her iconic blonde tresses flow underneath the fedora-style hat, and she wore a huge smile and looked half her age! Heather first rose to fame at the age of 17, when she starred opposite Corey Haim and Corey Feldman in the 1988 teen flick License to Drive, and she hasn’t aged a day since. She proved that when she took to Instagram in the summer of 2019 to share a stunning pic in an olive green bikini and sunglasses during a trip in Italy.

The swimsuit showed off her enviable figure, as she captioned the flattering photo, “Loving #summer #italy #magic.” Once Heather posted her incredible photo, it didn’t take long for her to receive many positive responses. “Ageless beauty,” one follower wrote, with a series of heart eye emojis. “Timeless classic beauty @imheathergraham,” another wrote. “Stunning woman in a beautiful location 😍,” a third follower commented.

This wasn’t the first time Heather has wowed her fans with a photo of her toned body. Just four days before her latest pic, she posted a different photo from her Italian getaway, which showed her wearing another bikini and splashing in the ocean with her friend Odessa. In May, she was seen frolicking on a beach while wearing a white bikini during a vacation in Mexico and she looked equally as fabulous. The gorgeous gal also showed off fun pics from the trip that included her having a blast with friends while doing things like drinking a coconut from a straw and doing yoga by the ocean while wearing a black bodysuit.