See Pic
Hollywood Life

Heather Graham, 49, Proves She Hasn’t Aged A Day Since ‘The Hangover’ 10 Years Ago — See Bikini Pic

Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Cannes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* The American show jumping champion and Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen looks stunning lapping up the French sunshine out on Cannes Beach with her friend Brieanne Dofort. *Shot on 06/06/2019* Pictured: Jessica Springsteen BACKGRID USA 9 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Cannes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* The American show jumping champion and Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen looks stunning lapping up the French sunshine out on Cannes Beach with her friend Brieanne Dofort. *Shot on 06/06/2019* Pictured: Jessica Springsteen BACKGRID USA 9 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Heather Graham took to Instagram on June 25 to share a gorgeous snapshot of herself posing in an eye-catching green bikini that showed off her fantastic figure during a stay in Italy.

It’s been 10 years since The Hangover premiered but one of its main stars, Heather Graham, 49, hasn’t aged a day and she proved it in her latest Instagram post! The blonde beauty shared a stunning pic that showed her taking in the start of summer while posing in an olive green bikini and sunglasses during a trip in Italy. The swimsuit showed off her amazing figure, which makes her look half her age. “Loving #summer#italy #magic,” she captioned the flattering photo.

Once Heather posted her incredible photo, it didn’t take long for her to receive many positive responses. “Ageless beauty 😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍,” one follower wrote. “Timeless classic beauty @imheathergraham,” another wrote. “Stunning woman in a beautiful location 😍,” a third follower commented.

This isn’t the first time Heather has wowed her fans with a photo of her toned body. Just four days before her latest pic, she posted a different photo from her Italian getaway, which showed her wearing another bikini and splashing in the ocean with her friend Odessa. In May, she was seen frolicking on a beach while wearing a white bikini during a vacation in Mexico and she looked equally as fabulous. The gorgeous gal also showed off fun pics from the trip that included her having a blast with friends while doing things like drinking a coconut from a straw and doing yoga by the ocean while wearing a black bodysuit.

View this post on Instagram

Loving #summer #italy #magic

A post shared by Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) on

It’s always great to see Heather showing off her youth in various pics. She’s definitely looking better than ever!