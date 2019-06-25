Heather Graham, 49, Proves She Hasn’t Aged A Day Since ‘The Hangover’ 10 Years Ago — See Bikini Pic

Heather Graham took to Instagram on June 25 to share a gorgeous snapshot of herself posing in an eye-catching green bikini that showed off her fantastic figure during a stay in Italy.

It’s been 10 years since The Hangover premiered but one of its main stars, Heather Graham, 49, hasn’t aged a day and she proved it in her latest Instagram post! The blonde beauty shared a stunning pic that showed her taking in the start of summer while posing in an olive green bikini and sunglasses during a trip in Italy. The swimsuit showed off her amazing figure, which makes her look half her age. “Loving #summer#italy #magic,” she captioned the flattering photo.

Once Heather posted her incredible photo, it didn’t take long for her to receive many positive responses. “Ageless beauty 😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍,” one follower wrote. “Timeless classic beauty @imheathergraham,” another wrote. “Stunning woman in a beautiful location 😍,” a third follower commented.

This isn’t the first time Heather has wowed her fans with a photo of her toned body. Just four days before her latest pic, she posted a different photo from her Italian getaway, which showed her wearing another bikini and splashing in the ocean with her friend Odessa. In May, she was seen frolicking on a beach while wearing a white bikini during a vacation in Mexico and she looked equally as fabulous. The gorgeous gal also showed off fun pics from the trip that included her having a blast with friends while doing things like drinking a coconut from a straw and doing yoga by the ocean while wearing a black bodysuit.

It’s always great to see Heather showing off her youth in various pics. She’s definitely looking better than ever!