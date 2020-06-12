Actress Heather Graham looked so prepared for the California summer when she stepped out in a swimsuit and a wide brimmed hat amid quarantine.

Heather Graham is soaking up the sunshine amid the COVID-19 lockdown in California. The 50-year-old appeared to be loving her downtime in quarantine, as she stepped out in a summery outfit in Malibu on June 11. It may have been over a decade since we saw the blonde beauty on the big screen in The Hangover, but she has seriously never looked better.

Heather wore an orange, polka dot print swimsuit with a pretty halterneck design, underneath a white floral-print playsuit with a plunging neckline and shoulder cut-outs. She showed off her super toned and tanned legs in the short outfit, which she accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and orange tinted sunglasses. The Twin Peaks actress also donned a pair of strappy gold sandals, as she strolled near the beach, carrying a reusable black water bottle. This isn’t the first time Heather has been spotted enjoying the fresh air amid lockdown. Last month, the Boogie Nights star met up with a mystery man for a stroll, and looked like a total movie star.

She rocked a stylish ‘fit including a bright red puffer jacket, a black tank top, black ripped jeans, and a beige scarf which she wrapped around her neck. She also accessorized with a loose fitting, wide brimmed hat, and oversized dark shades. The Austin Powers actress let her iconic blonde tresses flow underneath the fedora-style hat, and she wore a huge smile and looked half her age! Heather first rose to fame at the age of 17, when she starred opposite Corey Haim and Corey Feldman in the 1988 teen flick License to Drive, and she hasn’t aged a day since. She proved that when she took to Instagram in the summer of 2019 to share a stunning pic in an olive green bikini and sunglasses during a trip in Italy.

She also recently shared a shared a smiling photo alongside pal Odessa Rae, that showed them standing near the ocean. “Today feels like the first day of summer,” she captioned the photo from their “beach day,” adding a sun and wave emojis. Heather definitely has summer on her mind!