Heather Graham was so grateful for a ‘chance to zen out’ while on her latest trip to the beach! The stunning 50-year-old star looked simply ageless rocking an olive green two-piece while getting some fresh air!

Following months of being cooped-up inside, Heather Graham has been feeling so lucky to get some time outdoors in nature during the summer season. In her latest post to Instagram, which Heather shared on August 13, the radiant Boogie Nights star, 50, looked so gorgeous while rocking an olive green bikini and posing on a few rocks by the water.

It was a pure moment of escape for Heather, who highlighted how peaceful she felt in the caption to her post. “Grateful to get a chance to zen out on a beach after this crazy year,” she wrote. “Hope everyone is safe and healthy.” There’s no doubt about how healthy and happy Heather has looked recently, and her latest post isn’t even her first rocking a bikini during the sultry summer.

Prior to this recent outing, Heather sported a pretty floral cover-up on June 11, while strutting her stuff on the pavement in Malibu. The actress was most certainly basking in the glow of the sun and looked like she caught some rays as blonder streaks of her hair came through just beneath her sun hat. Heather’s cover-up just showed a glimpse of her swimsuit, and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright glow of the sun.

The Hangover star has seriously kept in tiptop shape over the years, and she’s shown off the results of her hard work at the gym and her healthy lifestyle often. But being a total beach beauty can get a bit lonely. Luckily, Heather has shared photos featuring her pal, Odessa Rae, on Instagram, as well!

The stunning ladies were captured in a candid photo on June 9, in which Heather proclaimed that it felt “like the first day of summer.” The two women looked so gorgeous and sun-kissed in the photo, but their best accessory was undoubtedly their absolute confidence. As the summer presses on into its final weeks, we cannot wait to see what Heather shares next.