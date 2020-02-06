The stars came out in full force — and in all red — for the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York City and all looked ravishing!

Some of the biggest celebs appeared in full support on Feb. 5 for the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York City and all the best dressed were decked out in red! Shania Twain totally made herself known when she hit the runway for the event, belting out some tunes and showing off her glittering red jumpsuit. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” songstress, 54, had her hair done up in tight ringlets that cascaded down her shoulders for the event. She also showed off a whimsical red gown that was truly eye catching!

But Shania wasn’t the only star who shined bright in red for the event! Paris, 38, and Nicky Hilton, 36, glided down the catwalk wearing incredibly similar sparkling red gowns that hugged their silhouettes perfectly. Nicky’s frock featured long sleeves and a high neckline, while Paris’s dress had an off-the-shoulder look with a sweetheart neckline. The sisters totally rocked the runway with their long blonde locks flowing in the breeze.

Naturally, there were more stars who showed their support at the event, too! Heather Graham, 50, had a ball on the runway, wearing a beautiful high-low dress with ruching detail at the hem. At one point, Heather even put her hands on her hips as she struck a pose on the runway and looked totally flawless in her strapless frock!

The fun fashion show was all in support of the American Hearst Association’s Go Red for women, which is a national movement to raise awareness of women at risk of heart disease and stroke. The movement also tries to raise awareness for women’s health, and give women agency to determine their own risk and find information that is beneficial to their own health and diagnosis, according to the American Heart Association’s official site. No wonder so many influential women came out in support to the event on Feb. 5!

Fans love to see their favorite celebs coming out in support of a cause and using their platform with purpose. The aforementioned stars are just a few of the many who showed up to support!