Heather Graham was feeling totally ‘inspired’ and decided to put on her skates and hit the pavement in a new post she made on her TikTok account! Check out the ‘OG Rollergirl’ tearing it up to music by The Emotions!

Heather Graham gave her fans a major blast from the past with her September 8 TikTok video! In the clip, seen below, the stunning actress, 50, donned her vintage roller skates and took a spin on the road while wearing a cute, multi-colored mini-dress. Heather looked absolutely flawless grooving to “Best Of My Love” by The Emotions, and she showed that she could still rollerblade just as well as she did in the 1997 film Boogie Nights where she played Rollergirl!

@imheathergraham I’m inspired by the cool Rollergirls & their good vibes so I put on my skates. Remembering being the OGRollergirl in Boogie Nights. Duet me! #goskate ♬ Best Of My Love – The Emotions

“I’m inspired by the cool Rollergirls & their good vibes so I put on my skates. Remembering being the OGRollergirl in Boogie Nights. Duet me,” she captioned her TikTok video. Heather also added the hashtag “go skate,” encouraging her followers to get out and get active in the last few days of summer. TikTok is a brand new platform for the celeb, with the video above being her very first post on the social media platform!

But what isn’t new for the veteran screen star is her ability to rollerblade like a pro. Heather showed off that same skillset in Boogie Nights, where her character wore roller skates the entire film! After a number of credits in TV shows like Twin Peaks, Heather’s star completely skyrocketed when she played the young adult film star in the critically lauded film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

At the age of 27, Heather starred alongside Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman and more in the ensemble film. The story chronicled the lives of adult film stars in the late ’70s and early ’80s in California. Boogie Nights went on to earn three Oscar nominations at the 1998 Academy Awards ceremony, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Burt Reynolds), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Julianne Moore), and Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen (Paul Thomas Anderson).

Since her time donning her iconic rollerblades, Heather has gone on to have a flourishing career. She’s starred in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Hangover, and her 2018 directorial debut Half Magic! Next, Heather appears in the romantic comedy Love, Guranteed opposite Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. We cannot wait to see what Heather cooks up next on social media and in her career!