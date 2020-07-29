These kids might just become as famous as their celebrity parents! Take a look at eight celebrity kids who are taking over TikTok, from Heiress Harris to Bronny James and so many more!

It’s time to brush up on our “Wipe It Down” and “Savage” challenges, because these celebrity kids are really giving us a run for our money! So many celeb kids are taking over TikTok — the social media platform taking the world by storm. Of course, so many kids are taking advantage of the new outlet, including the kids of famous parents.

While not all of these kiddos have accounts of their own, they have made enough appearances on their own parents’ platforms to become bonafide stars in their own right. Wether they’re creating dance videos or showing off their lip sync skills, these kids totally have the talent to teach their folks a thing or two! Check out the posts and TikTok videos from these famous kids!

Heiress Harris

The youngest daughter of T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, Heiress Harris, comes from an incredibly talented musical family. At only four years old, Heiress has become a huge sensation on TikTok, showing off her dance moves and even getting her famous family involved! In her latest TikTok video, Heiress graced her fans on July 28 with her take on the “Wipe It Down” challenge set to the tune by BMW KENNY.

Coco Arquette

Any friend of Courteney Cox knows that her daughter, Coco Arquette, 16, whom she shares with ex David Arquette, is just as talented and creative as her famous mom! Coco has over 350,000 followers on the platform, and has even gotten her mom in on the fun. Courteney joined her daughter in this TikTok from February!

Bronny James

15-year-old Bronny James, the son of basketball great LeBron James, has also gotten his family in on some TikTok fun too! The aspiring basketball player has accrued over four million followers since joining the platform. In one video, LeBron and his whole family joined in on the “Something New” challenge by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla Sign!

Grace Wahlberg

She might only be 10 years old, but Grace Wahlberg has quite the talent for TikTok! On March 19, Grace proved her skills when she tried to get her parents, Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham, in on the action. Unfortunately, the choreography didn’t go quite as planned! Take a look for yourself in the video above!

Haven Warren

Jessica Alba‘s eight-year-old daughter, Haven Warren, is proving her skills on TikTok, too. She showed off her talent for lip syncing with this TikTok from Jessica’s account in March! Just look at that sassy hair flip! Maybe Haven has a future in acting, just like her mom.

Romeo Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham‘s son, 17-year-old Romeo Beckham, not only has talent on TikTok, but he has some soccer skills to rival his famous father. Romeo has over over 350,000 followers on TikTok, with a ton of videos for viewers to enjoy. One of them features the teenager showing off how well he can work around a soccer ball. It’s almost like watching his dad!

Iris Apatow

It’s no secret that Hollywood power couple Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have super talented spawn. Their eldest daughter, Maude Apatow, 22, is a cast member on HBO’s acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Euphoria and their youngest daughter Iris Apatow, 17, is quickly becoming a TikTok phenom! Check out the video above that features her funny father!

Mason Disick

Thanks in large part to his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 10-year-old Mason Disick is earning a lot of fans on TikTok! Although he doesn’t have his own account on the app just yet, he did show a lot of promise for the skills necessary to create a true viral hit! Check out the clip above from January!