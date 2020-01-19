Mason Disick showed off his dance moves alongside mom Kourtney Kardashian and YouTube star David Dobrik in this hilarious video!

Mason Disick, 10, is looking so grown up! He was dancing up a storm along with his mom Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and YouTube star David Dobrik, 23 in a TikTok video and we’re kind of obsessed with his moves. The trio busted out their moves to the apps viral tune “Lottery” by Atlanta rapper K Camp, which is best known for its lyric, “Renegade, renegade, renegade.” Following the apps choreographed moves, Mason showed off some serious swagger as he popped his shoulders and shimmed along to the beat! His best move was definitely when he put both hands behind his back and shook his body to the bass-heavy tune. Someone call Ariana Grande, because we think we just found her new backup dancer.

The 10-year-old and showed off his street style with a black t-shirt that said “SAFE” along with a silver chain necklace. We couldn’t get over how much he resembled his gorgeous mom Kourtney, who was all-smile as she bopped along to the tune behind Mason. The eldest Kardashian sister rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble, and was giving us some serious Matrix vibes with her black sunglasses, leather pants and charcoal blazer jacket. While she didn’t take the choreography quite as seriously as her son, she looked like she was having a blast! David also looked like he was enjoying himself as he laughed and danced along to Mason’s left. At one point, the YouTube star nearly stole the show with his twerking!

“I’m here with Mason, I’m gonna teach him how to TikTok,” David said in a second video, next to Mason and Kourtney on a cozy bed. “Famous relative check,” Mason hilariously announced as the camera panned over to the mom-of-three who flashed the a peace sign. The short video then cut into an adorable montage set to “Devil Eyes” by Hippie Sabotage. Kourt could be seen passing Mason a soda can from a fridge in the first clip, supportively clapping along as he played pool, and giving him a huge hug — so cute! We have a feeling Mason is going to the next TikTok star.

Mason has turned into quite the globetrotter along with his siblings Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4! The tween, who turned 10 on Dec. 14, has been on plenty of family trips this year — including one to Italy. Mom Kourtney posted a throwback pic of the getaway, which showed Mas living his best life while hanging on a yacht and jumping into dark blue sea.