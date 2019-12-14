Happy Birthday, Mason & Reign Disick: See The Cutest Photos Of Scott & Kourtney’s Sons

Happy birthday to two of the cutest KarJenner kids, Mason and Reign Disick. Mason and Reign were both born on Dec. 14. In honor of their special day, let’s take a look back at their most adorable moments.

Mason and Reign Disick are celebrating their birthday on the same day! Mason was born on Dec. 14 in 2009 and Reign was born 5 years later on the same day. This bonded these two brothers forever. This year, Mason is turning 10 while Reign is turning 5. It’s a big birthday for both of them. Mason was the very first KarJenner kid and now there are 10!

Over the years, Mason has crafted a very keen sense of style just like his dad, Scott Disick, 36. He rocks Versace puffer jackets like a pro. He stepped out wearing the $3,000 jacket while shopping with his grandmother, Kris Jenner, 64, in Dec. 2018. Mason loves to channel his dad in casual sweatsuits, too. Mason has always been the coolest KarJenner kid, leading the pack just like his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 40.

Mason was initially an only child but he was joined by sister Penelope, 7, in 2012. Just two years later, Reign was born. Reign is quite the spitfire. He’s got an incredible personality. He stole the show when he appeared with the KarJenner kids on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2019. Kourtney recently posted an adorable Instagram video of Reign asking Santa for a puppy. Reign was dressed in his cute PJs and talking to his Elf on the Shelf. “Can I please have a lot of toys, and, like, a real dog?” Reign asked. When he was done, he adorably said goodbye to his elf!

The entire KarJenner family is incredibly close. The kids are always spending time together. Whether it’s a trip to Disneyland or an epic birthday party, Mason and Reign are living one amazing life with the rest of the KarJenners.