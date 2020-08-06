Why Reign Disick’s Haircut Was So ‘Emotional’ For Mom Kourtney Kardashian: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’

Kourtney Kardashian ‘can’t believe’ how ‘fast’ her five-year-old son Reign is ‘growing up’ and now that he’s shockingly shaved all his long hair off she’s trying to get ‘adjusted’ to a ‘new chapter.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is trying to cope with her youngest child Reign Disick‘s brand new shaved head and a lot of it has to do with the fact that it’s one of the many signs that he’s getting older! The adorable five-year-old, who donned long locks for a long time, is the one who wanted the haircut and it’s one of the what’s-sure-to-be many big decisions about himself that he’s making. “The decision to cut Reign’s hair was all his,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He asked for it so Kourtney arranged it. It was also his decision to go for the buzz cut.”

“They took it in stages and Reign was in charge of how much to take off and he wanted all of it off so that’s what they did,” the source continued. “He looks so grown up now, everyone is blown away by the change but most of all Kourtney. It was emotional for her because it’s such a big milestone, he’s growing up. It’s very bittersweet for her because on one hand she loves seeing him grow up but it’s also hard because he’s not her baby anymore.”