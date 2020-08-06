Why Reign Disick’s Haircut Was So ‘Emotional’ For Mom Kourtney Kardashian: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’
Kourtney Kardashian ‘can’t believe’ how ‘fast’ her five-year-old son Reign is ‘growing up’ and now that he’s shockingly shaved all his long hair off she’s trying to get ‘adjusted’ to a ‘new chapter.’
Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is trying to cope with her youngest child Reign Disick‘s brand new shaved head and a lot of it has to do with the fact that it’s one of the many signs that he’s getting older! The adorable five-year-old, who donned long locks for a long time, is the one who wanted the haircut and it’s one of the what’s-sure-to-be many big decisions about himself that he’s making. “The decision to cut Reign’s hair was all his,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He asked for it so Kourtney arranged it. It was also his decision to go for the buzz cut.”
“They took it in stages and Reign was in charge of how much to take off and he wanted all of it off so that’s what they did,” the source continued. “He looks so grown up now, everyone is blown away by the change but most of all Kourtney. It was emotional for her because it’s such a big milestone, he’s growing up. It’s very bittersweet for her because on one hand she loves seeing him grow up but it’s also hard because he’s not her baby anymore.”
Kourtney gave her Instagram followers a hint that she was reacting to Reign’s haircut in an emotional way in the caption for the pic she shared of his new shaved head, which you can see above. “I am not ok,” it read.
“Kourtney can’t believe her little guy is growing up so fast,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She loved the fact that Reign was her baby and as trivial as some may view his haircut to be, it’s a whole new chapter for Kourtney to get adjusted to. And in her eyes, it means he’s growing in a lot of ways.”
“It feels like Reign was just born and she sees him getting so big right before her eyes,” the source further explained. “She’s so proud of how smart and independent he is for a five-year-old and she cherishes every moment with him. Cutting his hair is something she’ll never forget, but she thinks he looks adorable and is happy that he loves it.”
Reign isn’t the only one of Kourtney’s kids who took a while to get their first haircut. Her daughter Penelope Disick, 8, didn’t get her first haircut until she was six-years-old.