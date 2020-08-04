Before & After Pics
Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign, 5, Gets His Long Hair Shaved Completely Off & She Admits ‘I Am Not OK’

The time has finally come. Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Tarzan,’ son Reign Disick, finally got what appears to be his first haircut! The ‘KUWTK’ star revealed what she did with her son’s chopped locks.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is mourning her son Reign Disick’s first major haircut. The five-year-old, whom Kourtney shares with her ex Scott Disick, 37, is now sporting a buzzcut — a complete 180 from his long locks that used to extend way past his shoulders! Kourtney revealed the hair makeover in an Instagram photo of Reign on Aug. 4, which included her sad confession: “I am not ok.”

I am not ok.

Kourtney couldn’t completely part ways with her son’s hair. “Tell me you saved his hair,” a fellow sad fan commented underneath Reign’s photo. That’s exactly what Kourtney did. “It will be with me forever,” Kourtney replied, reassuring the fan. However, Kourtney also assured her friend, Simon Huck, that she’s okay with the change. “I love it,” she responded to Simon, after he wrote, “I’m shook but also LIVING for the new look.”

BEFORE: Reign Disick is pictured with his iconic mane while giving his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, a sweet smooch. Reign has had long locks for practically his whole life! (BACKGRID)

Just about everyone was “shook,” too. “Wait a second,” Kourtney’s friend Luka Sabbat commented, while DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra left a similar comment: “Omg hold on.” But the general consensus was clear: people loved Reign’s new ‘do! “Omggggg the cutest,” Hailey Baldwin gushed.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she kept Reign’s cut hair! (Instagram/@kourtneykardashian)

It’s quite a shock to see Reign with no hair on his head, given how fiercely Kourtney has defended her son’s mane in the past! After a rude follower told Kourtney to “cut” Reign’s hair underneath her Easter Instagram slideshow in April, mama bear clapped back, “Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.” That last part — “ABCDEFG” — is Kourtney’s trademark way of ending conversations, making it clear that Reign’s hair was not up for discussion.

Reign’s hair was so long, it reminded Kourtney of a certain Disney character: Tarzan, who also paid no trips to the barber! “Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks,” Kourtney captioned a video of her son expertly maneuvering across the monkey bars at a playground in Nov. 2019, his long hair in tow. RIP to the Tarzan hair!

Kourtney has a habit of delaying haircuts! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t let her daughter, Penelope Disick, get her first haircut until she was six years old. Kourtney also shares a third child, her eldest son Mason Disick, 10, with Scott.