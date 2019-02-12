Penelope Disick, 6, Gets Her Very First Haircut & Shows Off Her Cute New Makeover

New hair, who this? Penelope Disick got her first haircut, a chic bob, and she looks just like her aunt, Khloe Kardashian! See her hair makeover in a new selfie with Khloe — plus, check out before and after photos!

Penelope Disick‘s parents are most likely fielding calls for photoshoot offers for their little 6-year-old. Why? — P just got her first haircut, an edgy bob, and she looks so fierce! Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick‘s only daughter showed off her bold, new do’ in a series of photos on Instagram, and she looks all grown up!

“First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years,” Kourtney captioned two close-up photos of Penelope, one of which showed P putting up the peace sign. Clearly, she has the Kardashian posing down to a science. Speaking of Kardashians, P looks quite similar to her aunt, Khloe, 34, who is currently sporting a blonde bob of her own. Khloe even posted a selfie with P, showing off their similar haircuts. “So basically, P is obsessed with me (jk) lol how FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!?”, she gushed on Instagram.

In the selfie, Khloe and P posed with their hands on the side of their face — another Kardashian pose that the little one has mastered. In a second selfie, Scott Disick, 35, joined the girls. He stood behind his daughter and Khloe, as the two caught that good lighting in the living room of one of the Kardashian-Disick mansions. Take a look at the adorable selfies, below!

And, check out P’s old hair to see how drastic her beauty makeover really is. P — who is the middle child of Kourtney and Scott’s (they’re also parents to Mason, 9, and Reign, 4) — traded in her long, brown locks for this new, edgy look!

Penelope Disick out and about. (Photo credit: shotbyjuliann/SplashNews.com)

We’re not the only ones who love P’s new haircut! Her family and their famous friends have been filling the comments of the new snaps on IG with cute messages.

“OMG she is so cute,” her grandmother, Kris Jenner, 63, wrote, along with a pink heart emoji. Family friend, Larsa Pippen, 44, wrote, “my baby it too trendy”. And, Kim Kardashian‘s former assistant and family friend, Stephanie Shepherd, added, “Omg she’s a full grown up”.