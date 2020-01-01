Kourtney Kardashian Spends New Year’s Day Cuddling With Son Reign Disick, 5 & The Pics Are Too Cute

Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest child, Reign, were ‘right where we’re meant to be’ on New Years Day, as they snuggled up close to the fire following some fun celebrations!

Reign Disick, 5, is the best cuddle buddy for his mom, and proved that in two adorable photos Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shared to Instagram on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. The mom-of-three took to the social media platform to share the sweet snaps, one right after the other. In the first pic, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her little one nuzzled up together right in front of the fire. In the second, Kourtney looked as though she was laying on a comfy mat with her little one clinging to her back! A blanket covered the pair as they giggled. “HAPPY right where we’re meant to be,” the proud mom captioned the pics.

Of course, this is nothing new to fans of Kourtney, who often posts adorable pictures of her little one. Reign has become a bit of a fixture on Kourtney’s Instagram this past holiday season, and on Dec. 19, the newly minted five-year-old looked holiday ready. Reign struck a number of saucy poses right in front of Kourtney’s stunning Christmas trees, showing off his mug to her fans and followers while wearing red plaid pajamas, a red coat, red converse and a navy blue and red hat perfect for the festive — and chilly — time of year!

But it’s not just the cheeky stuff that Kourtney captures of her sweet boy. She’s also filmed Reign being just the cutest little tot in the world, and did so on Dec. 8 when Reign was asking the family’s Elf on the Shelf if he could have a puppy for Christmas! “Can you please bring it tomorrow? I want to see it really bad,” the little tyke inquired to the Elf.

Naturally, Santa (and his Elf) delivered the goods and Reign, older brother Mason, 10, and sister Penelope, 7, were gifted a Golden Retriever puppy for Christmas! Clearly, Kourtney has had a blast with her kiddos this holiday season. And she culminated it perfectly with a few sweet snaps of some well-deserved relaxation with her sweet boy.