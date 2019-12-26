See Pics
Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Mason, 9, & Penelope, 7, Cuddle With Adorable New Golden Retriever Puppy

Kourtney Kardashian is taking name suggestions for the newest member of her family: a golden retriever puppy who’s especially fond of cuddles.

One dog got the best Christmas present of all this year: moving into Kourtney Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion. On the day after Christmas, the Poosh blogger revealed the newest member of her family, a fluffy golden retriever puppy. She already looks at home among her new pack! In a series of photos that Kourt shared to Instagram, the pooch could be seen napping with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 7, lounging on the lap of Kourtney’s son Mason Disick, 9, and sharing a sweet hug with momma bear herself. “But what should we name her?” Kourtney asked in the caption of her dog-themed slideshow.

The photos also revealed the wreckage of presents around Kourtney’s living room, showing the aftermath of a successful Christmas! The mess extended outdoors, where Kourtney hosted the family’s annual Christmas Eve party just two days prior. The outdoor forest of lit-up fir trees that guests mingled among were now upturned, and the wooden deck was stripped of its chic dining tables, which Kourtney recorded for her Instagram Story on Thursday. Again, the mess was just another sign of fun festivities successfully executed: it was an impressive affair, since Kourtney scored Sia, 44, and Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir as her guest performers!

Other notable people amid the crowd included Kourtney’s camera-shy brother Rob, 32, and a handful of exes. In addition to Kylie Jenner’s former man Travis Scott, 27, and Khloe’s ex-man Tristan Thompson, Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima, 26 — whom she split from in the summer of 2018 — made it to the A-list event. Not only did he score an invite, he also got to sit right by Kourtney and Penelope during dinner! He used the seating arrangement as an opportunity to take a cute video of the mom-daughter duo, proving once again that he’s on great terms with his ex. The former lovers also reunited to club together in Miami during Art Basel on Dec. 5, and to enjoy a day at Disneyland on Dec. 17.

A puppy marks another surprise present in Kourtney’s household this month! The first actually came from Younes, who spoiled Reign with Prada’s America’s Cut Patent Leather Patchwork Sneakers for his fifth birthday. The shoe’s adult sizes put a dent in the wallet with a price tag of $590!