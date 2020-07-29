T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Does ‘Wipe It Down’ Challenge On TikTok & It’s The Cutest Video Ever

T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Heiress has definitely inherited her parents’ star power and charm. She did the ‘Wipe It Down’ TikTok video challenge, while blowing kisses and throwing victory signs.

Heiress Diana Harris has pure “entertainer” flowing through her at just four years old. Being the youngest child of rapper/actot T.I. and Xscape singer/songwriter Tiny Harris, she exuded their confidence and talent by showing how to own the “Wipe It Down” challenge. It started on TikTok in May, to the BMW KENNY tune “Wipe It Down,” where one takes a cloth to a mirror and wipes until a new version of themselves pops up. Heiress did just that, with the cutest version showing her in different outfits.

Friends and Family Hustle stars Tip and Tiny run Heiress’ Instagram account and uploaded a bunch of new content on July 28. One of the videos was of Heiress doing the challenge when the family was still in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the caption read, “Quarantine Fun! leave purple hearts.”

At first Heiress was seen in an adorable sun dress with brightly colored ice cream cone prints all over it. She blew a kiss to the sky, raised her arms in victory and off she went as the opening bars of “Wipe It Down” played. She used a white washcloth to wipe down her reflection in the mirror, and after a few moves back and forth, her outfit completely changed.

Heiress was next seen wearing a grey long sleeved shirt with black polka dots on it. She was also holding a pink bunny rabbit stuffed animal in the hand that wasn’t wiping the mirror. She continued to wipe and was soon back in her ice cream dress. The little cutie gave the sweetest smile while doing the wipe down, proving that she can keep up with any TikTok challenge.

After all, Heiress completely nailed the Megan Thee Stallion TikTok “Savage” dance challenge in April 2020. Thank goodness for TikTok challenges during quarantine, which kept everyone at home in lockdown briefly occupied, but highly entertained. Heiress stays on top of the hot dances and makes sure that her older sister knows them. Tiny’s daughter and recording artist Zonnique Pullins, 24, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on our May 4 episode of HollywoodLife TV Talk that Heiress “Teaches me a TikTok dance every time that she comes over.” She is such a little superstar already!