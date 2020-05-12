Tiny Reveals If Quarantine Is Taking A Toll On Marriage To T.I.: ‘We’re Going To Fight Through It’

For the latest edition of HollywoodLife TV Talk, we caught up with Tiny Harris to find out how things are going in her marriage to T.I. Plus, she reveals if they’ll have a quarantine baby!

T.I. and Tiny Harris have gone through a lot of ups and downs over the years, and she’ll be the first to admit that things aren’t perfect in their relationship as they remain quarantined together. Luckily, they have a special trick for when things get tough! “We’re going to fight through it, argue through it, whatever that is,” Tiny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following the May 11 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. “We’ve been doing fairly good. To be stuck in the house and be with each other as much as we have been…we’ve been doing pretty good. But we do have our times where [we’ll be like], ‘Let me just go to the studio for a while,” or whatever it is. We find our way to have a little break and then we come back with a better attitude.”

Tiny also made it clear that she doesn’t plan on adding any more kids to the mix during quarantine, but admitted that she and T.I. have been doing a lot of “practicing.” This couple has come back from a lot in the last several years — Tiny even filed for divorce in 2016. However, they were able to work through their differences and come back even stronger. “You’ve just got to take it one day at a time,” Tiny explained. “Every day for me is a work in progress. When you have a marriage, you’re going through ups and downs. You’ve got to be prepared to deal with those things and you’ve got to be able to want to fix the problem. I feel like having a real relationship, a friendship, will help you try to work through things. I feel like you’ve still got to have love for that person, too.”

One thing that T.I. and Tiny definitely do agree on, though, is that they’re not ready for their home state of Georgia to be fully opened up just yet. They’ve been vocal about their feelings about the Governor’s decision to allow hair salons, gyms and more to open amidst the coronavirus. “I think we should just kind of take it slow at first,” Tiny said in our interview. “We don’t want to just jump out there, just getting into all this mess. I don’t trust it yet. I think it’s not time to do any trusting on what’s going on right now.”

With safety coming first for this family, T.I. and Tiny aren’t filming new episodes of Family Hustle right now, but she admitted that they do want to shoot another season “eventually.” For now, fans can tune in to the new episodes that are currently airing on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. on VH1. “[The rest of this season] is going to be a lot of ups and downs, good moments, family moments,” Tiny teased. “You see a lot of that — love and kisses. But there are definitely some must-see, some must-watch coming up this season.” Check out the full interview in the video above!