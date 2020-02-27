T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Heiress Harris was in charge of a serious dance party. She showed off her moves and had adult men playing ‘freeze’ and ‘unfreeze’ with her in a new video.

T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ three-year-old daughter Heiress keep showing time and time again that she’s got the great big personality and talent that her parents have. The tot managed to run a dance party with three adult men and had them wrapped around her little finger. Tiny shared two videos to her Instagram on Feb. 27, where rock and roll was playing and Heiress was jamming out with fierce dance moves. Even better, three of her parents pals were in the background doing silly dances along with her.

As the music played, Heiress would yell “freeze” and she and her parents’ pals immediately froze in their dance position. Then she would tell them “unfreeze” and it was back to the dance party. Tiny captioned the adorable videos, “Baby girl out in LA hanging with the boys…uncle @gfmbryyce big cuz @v0ncaesar & @giftedtalents 👑💜.” Bryyce a member of T.I.’s Hustle Gang and Gifted Talents is Brandon Robinson, who is T.I.’s personal photographer and videographer.

Daddy Tip commented, “Freeze🥶!!!!! Unfreeze 🤣🤣🤣” to the precious video of his daughter and fans told him how much they adore his little angel. aquariusbabygirl wrote under his comment, “@troubleman31 babygirl a whole mood blessings she’s wonderful💜💜💜💜😂😂😂,” while alphaafemale49 gushed, “@troubleman31 😂😂Sweet Little Princess.” ruths_sword told Tip, “@troubleman31 she’s a gem. So smart & sweet 💗.”

Even more fans were impressed with how Heiress was able to get grown men to act goofy for her. Fan krushcatoure commented, “This is probably the best representation of love for a little kid. When you can get a bunch of grown men to be silly and not worry about how they look to make a little girl happy. My heart 😍.” User bangela_be agreed, writing, “The things little girls can get grown men to do…the cutest 😍.” sweetnique_nique added, “The best thing in life when you have grown ass men being silly to make the baby happy…#pricelessmoments❤️,” while user rose commented, “Awww this is so cute lil Heir bear in charge freeeeze even the adults look cute following babygirl orders.” When you have a child as bubbly and joyful as Heiress in charge of a dance party, everyone is going to follow her lead!