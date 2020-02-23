T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress, 3, Hops On Rihanna’s Lap At The NAACP Awards – See Cute Pic

T.I. & Tiny’s daughter Heiress had a super cute moment happen with superstar Rihanna at The NAACP Image Awards!

Cuteness overload! Heiress Harris, 3, who is the youngest child of T.I., 39, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, clearly was having the time of her life at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 22. The younger at one point sat on the lap of Rihanna, 30, during the ceremony, where their bonding moment couldn’t have looked any more precious if they tried. The “Only Girl In The World” singer, who was decked out in a stunning purple dress, held onto Heiress tightly and gave her a big hug while she threw her hands in the air! Heiress dressed in the most adorable of ways in a matching black & grey top and pants combo that had owls printed all over. She also earned some serious style points by wearing a pair of chic black and white shoes to the big event that was attended by major A-listers including Lizzo, 31, and Tracee Ellis Ross, 47.

We have arrived. Heiress was of course joined by her superstar parents who came dressed to impress in their own unique fashions. Tiny, who rose to fame almost thirty years ago in the band Xscape with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 44, slayed in a sheer top and leather pants that expertly showed off her amazing curves. She left her hair up and accessorized the fabulous look with a pair of gorgeous earrings and a sparkly clutch. T.I., who is known to cut a handsome figure at every celebration he attends, kept that tradition going by dressing suave as can be in his blue suit and a pair of stunner shades.

Heiress is known to steal the spotlight from her older siblings every now and then when it comes to her superb cuteness. She rocked a black tutu while getting ready to rock the stage with her R&B singing mother on Tuesday, February 11. “She ready!!!”, Tiny captioned her Instagram snap, which showed the youngster decked out in designer threads.

Tiny also had a very proud moment happen recently with her little one when Heiress, who is only three years old, expertly rode a tricycle last month! She even sang Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus‘ hit “Old Town Road” during the footage her doting mom posted on Instagram that left fans in hysterics.