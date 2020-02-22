Rihanna Slays In Glam Purple Gown At 2020 NAACP Image Awards — See Pics

Rihanna stole the show in her gorgeous Givenchy ensemble at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena on Feb. 22 as she received the prestigious President’s Award!

Rihanna, 32, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she attended the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, which aired lived from Pasadena, California on BET Networks on February 22. The “Umbrella” singer is the star of the show at any event, but tonight was extra special as she was receiving the highly-coveted President’s Award. Known for her daring and dramatic red carpet choices, she didn’t disappoint in a ultra glam purple gown from Givenchy’s Spring 2020 collection! With embellished shoulders and whimsical ruffles, the knee length number appeared to be inspired by the unforgettable fashion ’80s. Bold purple rings — likely amethyst stones — and large earrings added to the fun red carpet look.

She paired the stunning long sleeved dress with a matching pair of sexy strappy sandals, showing off her fresh white pedicure. The Fenty Beauty’s makeup was also on point with a seductive matte red lip and nail, and a gorgeous gold eye shadow! She kept her eye makeup lighter than usual to let the red lip and bold dress have their moment, and we absolutely love the changed up look. Riri finished her look with a long sleek black pony tail, styled by her long-time hair guru Yusef Williams.

If there’s one thing we love about RiRi, it’s that she always manages to make a statement on the red carpet no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did this year. Aside from this look, Rihanna’s been slaying her outfits recently and just last week on Feb. 10, she looked amazing at The Nice Guy in LA when she rocked a bright yellow Fenty Hooded Dress which was an oversized sweatshirt with a silk skirt attached. She accessorized her look with a pair of Tom Ford Padlock Python Naked Sandals, a Rafaello & Co Cuban Link Choker, and a Chrome Hearts Bag.

This was a huge week for Rihanna considering her 32nd birthday was just a few days ago on Feb. 20, and now she received this prestigious award.

Aside from Rihanna, there were so many other gorgeous looks on the red carpet including, Lizzo, 31, and you can see all of the celebs on the carpet when you click through the gallery above!