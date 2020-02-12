Heiress Harris, 3, Rocks Cute Black Tutu While Getting Ready To Hit The Stage With Mom Tiny

Heiress Harris is truly her mother’s daughter! Tiny’s mini-me looked absolutely adorable in a designer tutu while on stage, in a new pic posted by her mom on Feb. 11.

Heiress Harris is such a star! Tiny Harris and T.I.’s youngest daughter looked so cute in a new photo posted by her proud mom. Tiny took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to share a picture of the adorable three-year-old in front of a microphone, preparing to hit the stage. “She ready!!!”, Tiny captioned the snap, which showed the youngster decked out in designer threads. Heiress wore a white Balmain Paris tee, with a black polka dot design, along with a matching black tutu by Balmain Paris. It featured a glittering, black tulle skirt and an elastic band adorned with the brand’s name. She accessorized with mini hoop earrings and pulled her curly hair into a high bun, as stretched her arms up behind her head.

Tiny’s mini-me, and star-in-the-making, will celebrate her fourth birthday in March 2020 — and we can’t believe how quickly she’s growing up! In Sept. 2019, the toddler was seen singing along to her mom’s new single “I F—-n <3 U” in a video posted by Tiny’s makeup artist, Latasha Wright. The little girl knows every word to her mom’s song, and even has the perfect hand gestures to go along with what the song talks about. Latisha filmed the selfie-video of the duo singing together, who are on the side of the stage while Tiny performed on Sept. 4. Latisha, who is also a close friend of Tiny’s, sweetly encourages Heiress in the video as she exclaims “good singing!”

Tiny, 44, couldn’t get enough of the moment, writing “She’s cant help but be the best part of my night no matter what I’m doing. @heiressdharris I love this video @latashawright she knew that one word wasn’t for her!! #ItWasAGreatNight #MyBabyHadToComeSeeMommy 👑💜💯.” Tiny’s newest song goes into the ups-and-down of her 18-year relationship with T.I., and admits things aren’t always perfect. “Lately you’ve been testing my patience / cause I’m a damn good situation / where you gonna go better than this?”

The toddler has a knack for performing, just like her mom and dad, as Tiny recently posted a clip of her daughter singing “Old Town Road”! Heiress even sang the entire chorus a cappella without the song playing in the background. We have a feeling she’ll be following in her mom and dad’s footsteps in no time!