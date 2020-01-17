Heiress Diana is such a star! Tiny Harris and T.I.’s youngest daughter looked so cute as she sang her favorite song, ‘Old Town Road,’ while going for a ride on her new tricycle!

Heiress Diana, 3, is loving her brand new tricycle! The adorable toddler was seen peddling around at home in a new video posted by her mama Tiny “Tameka” Harris, 44, and we couldn’t get over how cute she looked! “Sing your song,” grandma Dianne Cottle-Pope could he heard saying to the toddler as she made her way around the toy-filled living room. “Can’t nobody tell me nothing,” Heiress began, singing the chorus to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road.” After getting a little distracted by the peddling, grandma encouraged her to “practice” — but that didn’t stop the toddler from jumping right back into the chorus. We have a feeling she’ll be following in her mom and dad’s footsteps in no time.

“Thank you to @bentleytrike as u can see she loves it. Sorry for the blurry video it’s my mama’s fault!! 🤪👑💜,” Tiny captioned the short video. The tricycle definitely looked like more than the average kids bike, with an adjustable cover to shield from rain or hot weather! Though the video was a little blurry, Heiress looked so sweet in a red crewneck sweater as she made her way around barefoot. She kept things casual in a cozy pair of gray shorts, and looked so adorable with her hair in braids.

This isn’t the first time Heiress has sung her favorite song on social media, and we hope Lil Nas X is taking note. She sang her very own cover of the hip hop-country crossover hit back in July, and we can totally see her on a remix! Sitting atop of a bathroom counter, Heiress sang the entire first verse before admitting she “didn’t know the rest.” Tiny then added that she “could learn the rest” and it seems like she’s done just that over the past few months!

Fans couldn’t get enough of Heiress’ latest video, and took to the comments to write about how cute she is! “She make you wanna just kiss her up she so precious,” one fan wrote. “Sang it cutie,” another added, complimenting the toddler’s singing skills! “You have another singer! She has good control of her lil voice! She’s adorable!” another wrote — and we couldn’t agree more.