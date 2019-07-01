Tiny Harris Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Heiress, 3, Belting Out ‘Old Town Road’

It’s in the genes! With parents as talented as T.I. and Tiny Harris, their daughter Heiress, 3, was bound to have vocal talent. She’s nailed Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ crossover hit ‘Old Town Road’ and it’s priceless.

Little Heiress Harris is a superstar in the making. At just three-years-old, T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ daughter can sing “Old Town Road,” the hip hop-country crossover hit by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Well, the chorus at least. Her mom Tiny, 43, shared a priceless video on her Instagram stories on June 29 of Heiress getting her hair done up in ponytails and she spontaneously broke into the song. She was seated atop a bathroom countertop in a cute red top and shorts when she looked over at her Xscape singer mom and showed off her vocal skills

“I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road, I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more. I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road, I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more,” she sings before saying “I only know that verse. I don’t know the rest of it.” Tiny sweetly tells her “Okay you can learn it,” which makes Heiress respond with a happy “Okay.” With as much determination, drive and talent as her parents T.I. and Tiny have, she’s going to have that entire song down pat in no time.

Since the video was in an IG story, The Shade Room picked it up and posted it to their Instagram post and Tip, 38, was thrilled by it. “🥰😍🥰I’m SO IN LOVE 🥰😍🥰” he wrote in the comments and that line racked up over 25,000 likes from fans. Tiny also chimed in, writing “My ☀️ Heiry Berry 💜💜💜,” which garnered over 10,000 likes.

One user wrote “Most intelligent celebrity baby! North West take note 😊😭 she needs people around her to talk about more things other than salads, and ‘yeah for sure'” Heiress really is a smart one as she was already able to spell out her name verbally when she was only two. Another person noted “She speaks soooo well at her age.” A fan named Christian pointed out “T.I. and tiny raise some exceptionally brilliant kids,” while another added “She’s so intelligent like her daddy 😍.” Tip and Tiny must be so proud of their amazing children.