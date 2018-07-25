Tiny Reveals Daughter Heiress, 2, Already Knows How To Spell Her Own Name In Adorable New Video

It looks like T.I. and Tiny have a little genius on their hands! At just two years old, Heiress Harris can already spell her name. Watch the adorable video here for proof!

T.I. and Tiny don’t always get along, but it definitely seems like they’re on the same page when it comes to raising their youngest child, Heiress Harris! The toddler already seems well ahead of her years, and Tiny proved that by posting a new video of the two-year-old spelling her name. It turns out, she learned how to spell ‘Heiress’ with the help of a song to the tune of B-I-N-G-O, and it’s too cute for words. In the vid, Tiny sings along with Heiress the first time around, but when they go for round two, Heiress proves she can do it all by herself!

“Man this really works!” Tiny captioned the vid. “As you will see I went back & asked her how she spell her name & she went right to that part. Crazy thing is we haven’t sung this in so long. First time she ever repeated it all the way. I’m really amazed she knows it! I’m in love with this little baby.” It’s definitely a happy time in the Harris household, as this big milestone comes just days after T.I. and Tiny revealed that their relationship was back on track. After a setback earlier this summer, when Tip was caught slapping Asia’h Epperson’s butt on video, the lovebirds looked happier than ever at a premiere party for his new show, The Grand Hustle, on July 19, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSVIELY.

The PDA-filled night was followed by another romantic outing on July 22 — and this one was caught on video! While partying in the club, the two were caught dancing like crazy, and at one point, T.I. even pulled Tiny in for a kiss!

T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has been up and down since she first filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but it looks like they’re definitely on the right track again. Hopefully it will stay that way for little Heiress’ sake!