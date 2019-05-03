Tiny is back with a brand new single! The singer released, ‘I F–kin <3 U’ on May 2 and it’s all about her relationship highs and lows with T.I. Tiny showcases her amazing vocals on the new track, which is part of her new solo alter ego, ‘Ryder.’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris dropped a new single on May 2, titled “I F–kin <3 U”, which is all about her relationship with T.I. The sultry song showcases Tiny’s deep vocal range and her attention to lyrical detail. And, she opens up about her 18-year relationship with the rapper, admitting that things aren’t always perfect between them. Yet, their love is still as strong as ever.

Tiny, 43, sings about how Tip has tested her patience throughout their relationship. Fans of the couple will know that the Xscape singer filed for divorce from the rapper in 2016 following allegations of infidelity on his part. However, the couple never went through with the divorce, legally. Instead, they ended up working through their differences.

Tiny’s lyrics seem to describe the couple’s highs and lows. She sings: “Lately you’ve been testing my patience / cause I’m a damn good situation / where you gonna go better than this? From the house to the cars to the kids / Me and you supposed to be together / because when it’s good ain’t nothing better / If you gonna keep giving up, I’m gonna let you see they can never be me / because I f***ing love you, you can get it however you want to”. Tiny seems to hint at her martial issues when she later sings: “It happened now we can’t turn back the hands of time and I don’t care who knows that I f***ing love you”.

Tiny teased her new music when she recently stopped by the HollywoodLife New York offices. She admitted that her new sound, inspired by Tip, will include deep tracks that will be released under her alter ego, “Ryder.” — A name she usually only uses in the bedroom with Tip. “I started to bring her out a little more, as far as in my music, because my music talks about my relationship, my life, and the things I go through, and things that other people go through,” she told HollywoodLife on April 12. Tiny also noted that fans can see more of her life on T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, which airs new episodes every Monday at 9/8c on VH1.