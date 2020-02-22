Lizzo, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Celebrities On The Red Carpet At 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Some of our favorite celebrities arrived at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22 & everyone from Lizzo to host Anthony Anderson looked fabulous on the red carpet!

One of our favorite events of the year has finally arrived – the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, which aired lived from Pasadena, California on BET Networks on February 22. The red carpet was packed with some of our favorite stars including Lizzo, 31, and we rounded up all of the fabulous red carpet arrivals which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Lizzo absolutely slayed the carpet, as usual, when she arrived in a custom graphic gown by Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou, who is known for her kaleidoscopic artistry and unique prints!

The look, put together by her go-to stylist Brett Alan Nelson, was a throwback to the ’60s and definitely one to remember. Lizzo is one of the most exciting celebrities to look out for on the red carpet because you never know what she’s going to pull out to wear, and this look definitely wowed us! Not to mention, her stunning glam and fabulous hairstyle which was done by her hairstylist, Shelby Swain. The “Truth Hurts” singer kept her hair in a glam up do, opting for a bright purple eye shadow that plays off tones in the dress, and finished the ensemble with a strappy black sandal and gold clutch. Lizzo’s been killing her style lately and just the other day on Feb. 18, Lizzo attended the 2020 BRIT Awards rocking a strapless brown Moschino gown that was a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate wrapper.

Anthony Anderson, 49, who has won five NAACP Image Awards, returned as host for his seventh year in a row, and he looked dapper on the red carpet in his fitted look! Anthony rocked a super unique grey velvet blazer for the red carpet occasion, along with a black bow tie, crisp white shirt, and black trousers. He arrived with a chic pair of sunglasses, which he later ditched for the broadcast.

Lizzo stuns in a custom gown by Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou as she arrives at the NAACP Awards. The sleeveless graphic print number took inspiration from 1960’s fashion. (Shutterstock)Meanwhile, other celebs in attendance included Billy Porter, Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett and Regina King, who along with Lizzo, were all nominated for the Entertainer of the Year award. Angela, 61, dazzled in a strapless emerald green gown by Lebanese designer Azzi & Osta. She accessorized her glamorous look, pulled by celeb stylist Jennifer Austin, with jewelry by Wendy Yue, Gismondi and Sutra Jewels, and looked absolutely ageless!

Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, also turned heads on the red carpet in a dramatic velvet gown by Christopher John Rogers that reminded us of something her legendary mom, Diana Ross, would have rocked back in the day! The eggplant colored number — styled by Karla Welch — gave us some serious ’80s vibes in all the right ways. Tracee showed off her gorgeous figure with a super sexy high slit and deep v plunge, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of Christian Louboutin pumps!

There were so many other fabulous red carpet arrivals and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!