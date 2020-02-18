Lizzo Looks Like A Hot Chocolate In Hershey’s Gown At The 2020 BRIT Awards

Lizzo looked absolutely amazing at The 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 18 when she arrived in a strapless gown that was covered in the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate logo!

When it comes to Lizzo, 31, one thing is for sure – she never ceases to amaze us. That’s exactly what she did when she arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 18, looking as glamorous as ever in a strapless brown gown that was a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate wrapper. Lizzo’s satin Moschino gown featured a strapless neckline with a ruffled bodice that had the Hershey’s logo across it. The rest of the gown was fitted while the skirt was pleated and featured the nutritional facts on the back of the skirt.

She accessorized her look with a square clutch that said “100%” while a slicked-back massive bun sat atop her head. A pair of brown bejeweled and silver hoop earrings topped off her funky ensemble. Not only did Lizzo look fabulous on the red carpet, but it’s a huge night for the singer as she is nominated in the category of International Female Solo Artist. Plus, she is set to perform her hit song on stage.

No matter what the occasion is, Lizzo always manages to rock something fabulous on the red carpet and she is constantly keeping us on our toes with her quirky style and extravagant outfits. Her chocolate dress for the BRITs might just be one of our favorites from the star.

