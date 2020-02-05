Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris wanted to give her Instagram followers ‘a lil wake up’ and shared the cutest video of her daughter, Heiress Harris, showing off her dance skills in a TikTok video!

Three-year-old Heiress Harris is well on her way to becoming a TikTok star! The adorable tot was captured on Feb. 4 in a video by her mom, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 44, showing off her amazing dance moves. In the high speed video, Heiress waved her arms and blew kisses to the camera all while keeping beat with her cousin, who was dancing along in the background. At one point, Heiress got a little bit too close to the camera, but luckily, her cousin was there to pull her back into place! The girls looked like they were having a blast, as Tiny captioned the video, “A lil wake up for ya!! My babies newest obsession tiktok! I love my girls @myathatmf & @heiressdharris,” adding a crown and purple heart emoji.

Tiny absolutely loves to share images and videos of her sweet little girl as often as possible, with this clip just being the latest in a slew of fun posts featuring the toddler! On Jan. 15, Tiny’s mother and Heiress’s grandmother, Dianne Cottle-Pope, filmed Tiny and T.I.‘s, 39, youngest cruising through the house on her new tricycle while crooning her favorite song. “Sing your song,” her grandmother insisted. Before fans knew it, Heiress belted the lyrics “Can’t nobody tell me nothing,” from the song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Now, how cute was that!

But, wait, there’s more! Prior to the Christmas holiday, Tiny shared the sweetest image of Heiress all posed up like the princess she is! On Dec. 18, Tiny shared to her Instagram a sweet image of Heiress with her grandmother, Dianne, while the three-year-old wore a cute little Elsa dress to make her look just like the Frozen character. “My Rock Lady Di and My Sunshine,” Tiny lovingly captioned the image.

There’s absolutely no denying just how in love Tiny is with her sweet little girl. The proud mom is always ready to capture Heiress in her cutest or feistiest moments! Fans love to see each new snap and video as Heiress gets older, and they cannot wait for more!